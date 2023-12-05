Honey Badger Silver Announces Management Changes

Toronto, December 4, 2023 - Honey Badger Silver Inc. (TSXV: TUF) ("Honey Badger" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dan O'Brien as the Company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. Mr. O'Brien replaces the Company's outgoing CFO, Donna McLean.

Dorian L. (Dusty) Nicol, CEO of Honey Badger, stated, "I would like to welcome Dan O'Brien as our new CFO. He brings a depth of experience in financial reporting and business management that will be of great benefit to our Company. I would also like to thank Donna for her commitment and many contributions to the Company and we wish her the best in her future endeavours."

Mr. O'Brien is a member of the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia and has 20 years' experience working with public companies in the resource industry. He is also the Chief Financial Officer for a number of publicly listed exploration companies trading on the TSX-V exchange. Mr. O'Brien was previously a senior manager at a leading Canadian accounting firm where he specialized in the audit of public companies in the mining and resource sector.

Mr. O'Brien will be joined by Ben Meyer who will be replacing Namrata Malhotra as Corporate Secretary for the Company.

Mr. Meyer has over 10 years' experience in corporate compliance for publicly listed mineral exploration companies trading on the TSX-V and TSX stock exchanges. He has been a Paralegal since 2019, after completing the Legal Administrative Assistant and Paralegal programs at the University of the Fraser Valley with distinction.

About Honey Badger Silver Inc.

Honey Badger is a Canadian silver company focused on the acquisition, development, and integration of accretive transactions of silver ounces. The Company is led by a highly experienced leadership team with a track record of value creation backed by a skilled technical team, with significant land holdings in southeast and south-central Yukon, including the Plata property 180 kms to the east of the Keno Hill silver district. The Company also owns the historic producing Nanisivik Mine in Nunavut, which has a historic resource. The Nanisivik Mine (near Arctic Bay, Nunavut) produced over 20 million ounces of silver between 1976 and 2002, from 17.9 million tons of ore, grading 9% zinc, 0.72% lead, and 35 grams per ton silver (1). In addition to the polymetallic orebody, previous exploration identified massive sulphide bodies (principally pyrite), totaling about 100 million tons (1,2), containing base metal and silver values not economic at the time. Honey Badger is positioning to be a top-tier silver company.

(1) Geological Survey of Canada, 2002-C22, "Structural and Stratigraphic Controls on Zn-Pb-Ag Mineralization at the Nanisivik Mississippi Valley-type Deposit, Northern Baffin Island, Nunavut; by Patterson and Powis.

(2) A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify this historic tonnage estimate as a current mineral resource and the Company is not treating the estimate as a current mineral resource. The historic tonnage estimate cannot be relied upon. Additional work, including verification drilling / sampling, will be required to verify the estimate as a current mineral resource.

