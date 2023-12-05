Metals Creek Channel Samples 29.12 g/t Gold Over 0.75m from Main Zone on the Shabaqua Corners Gold Property

29.12 g/t Au over 0.75m within cherty silicified zone with 10% pyrite

High-grade mineralization on surface with Visible Gold

Thunder Bay, December 5, 2023 - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce channel sample assay results from recently completed trenching program on the Shabaqua Corners Gold Property (SCGP).

The property is located within the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt, approximately 54 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario near Shabaqua Corners and on trend to Delta Resources Delta 1 project.

Additional channel sample results from the recently completed trenching program (See MEK news release dated September 7, 2023) have been received from Main Zone trenches. Results include 29.12 grams per tonne (g/t) Gold (Au) over 0.75 meters (m) with visible gold (See Fig 1) and are a follow-up to previous high-grade results released (See MEK news release November 21, 2023) from Main Zone. Mineralization is hosted within a zone of intense silicification and quartz stockwork with associated brecciation at the contact with the mafic volcanics and sediments as also demonstrated within similar mineralization east of SCGP. Mineralization consisted of 3-10% pyrite and 1 to 3% arsenopyrite with quartz veining and pervasive iron carbonate alteration. These results further validate the high-grade nature of mineralization at surface within Main Zone as shown in the November 21, 2023 release. Preliminary interpretation indicates potential for parallel zones of gold mineralization (See Fig. 1) as shown by south zone mineralization (See MEK new release July 20, 2023) approximately 25m south of main zone as well as gold mineralization 3-5m north of Main Zone as indicated in the November 21, 2023 release. (Note: The surface grab samples described in this news release are selective by nature and are unlikely to represent average grades of the property.)

Further assays are pending and will be released as they are received and compiled.

Historically, very little exploration work has been conducted on the project and management is highly encouraged with the trenching results to date. Over a short period of time, the company has been successful in discovering several new gold showings. With little to no drilling conducted on the property, the exploration potential at depth is very favorable as demonstrated on projects east of our eastern boundary where gold grades and widths appear to increase with depth.

All samples were sent to Activation Laboratories. The precious metals were analyzed utilizing a standard fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. Samples with fire assay results above 1.0 g/t gold are re-analyzed using a gravimetric finish and samples with fire assay results above 5.0 g/t gold or samples showing visible gold are analyzed using the pulp metallic method.

The project is underlain by mafic volcanics with interbedded sediments. Gold mineralization is hosted within an east-west trending zone of pervasive carbonate alteration with associated quartz carbonate veins and pyrite/arsenopyrite.

The eastern boundary of the property is located 1.57 kilometers(km) west of Delta Resources (DLTA) drill hole DL-22-18 which returned an intercept of 5.92 g/t Au over 31m (Source: Delta New Release October 31, 2022). Trenching conducted on Delta's ground 390m east of the property boundary, returned an interval of 2.22 g/t Au over 8m (Source: Delta Resources Website).

All samples were sent to Activation Laboratories. The precious metals were analyzed utilizing a standard fire assay with an atomic absorption finish.

Michael MacIsaac, P.Geo and VP Exploration for the Corporation and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release, and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.



Figure 1 Main Zone Geology and Mineralization



About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Corporation, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF).

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Company at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

