Benton Intersects 12.30m of 7.20% Copper in Latest Drill Assays at Great Burnt

Thunder Bay, December 5, 2023 - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is continuing to receive high-grade assay results from its recently completed 5,651m drill program at the Great Burnt Copper deposit in south-central Newfoundland. The Company has received an additional three drill holes, GB-23-06 to GB-23-08, further validating the high-grade nature of the deposit.

Highlights of these holes include drill hole GB-23-07 that intersected 12.30m grading 7.20% copper, 7.12g/t silver and 0.05% cobalt. The Company remains extremely encouraged by the continued success in drilling and looks forward to compiling and releasing further results once received. Benton is now in the process of planning its winter exploration program at Great Burnt to expand the deposit down dip and down plunge, where it remains open.

President and CEO Stephen Stares stated "The copper grades intersected in drilling at the Great Burnt deposit are simply outstanding to date. In my career, I've not had the privilege to be involved in such a highly prospective project with tremendous upside potential. We are looking forward to our winter exploration program and expanding on this deposit."









Great Burnt Copper Deposit Generalized Long Section



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/189875_04785ec854957b96_002full.jpg





GB-23-01 through GB-23-22 are summarized in the table below:

DDH # Location

From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cu (%) Ag (g/t) Co (%) Massive Sulphide GH-23-01 Main Deposit

82.80 87.10 4.30 8.01 5.49 0.05 Yes



incl 82.80 83.80 1.00 10.10 6.70 0.06





















GB-23-02 Main Deposit

161.89 174.89 13.00 8.31 4.63 0.04 Yes



incl 169.89 172.89 3.00 12.80 6.77 0.06





incl 171.89 172.89 1.00 17.20 8.20 0.04





















GB-23-03 Main Deposit

154.52 158.63 4.11 4.76 1.92 0.01 Yes



incl 157.60 158.63 1.03 7.18 2.82 0.01





















GB-23-04 Main Deposit

183.13 210.00 26.87 7.18 3.32 0.03 Yes



incl 199.72 210.00 10.28 11.16 5.18 0.04





and 199.72 205.25 5.53 12.45 5.81 0.04





and 199.72 203.15 3.43 14.35 6.76 0.05





incl 184.87 194.72 9.85 7.27 3.31 0.03





















GB-23-05 Main Deposit

182.38 189.28 6.90 5.91 2.72 0.03 Yes



incl 183.57 189.28 5.71 7.03 3.20 0.03





and 186.73 189.28 2.55 14.16 6.62 0.04





and 188.73 189.28 0.55 9.09 2.48 0.04





















GB-23-06 Main Deposit

191.09 203.49 12.40 2.76 2.17 0.03 Yes



incl 196.72 202.72 6.00 4.23 3.45 0.04





incl 198.72 199.72 1.00 10.20 3.50 0.03





















GB-23-07 Main Deposit

220.39 232.69 12.30 7.20 7.12 0.05 Yes



incl 222.39 229.39 7.00 10.60 10.11 0.06





incl 224.39 225.39 1.00 15.30 14.20 0.10





















GB-23-08 Main Deposit

228.08 252.30 24.22 2.99 5.22 0.02 Yes



incl 228.56 252.30 23.74 3.05 5.33 0.02





incl 228.56 244.00 15.44 4.30 6.80 0.02





incl 237.00 242.00 5.00 7.51 9.89 0.02





















GB-23-09 Main Deposit

196.80 201.16 4.36 Assays Pending



Yes



















GB-23-10 Main Deposit

276.50 296.00 19.50 Assays Pending



Yes



















GB-23-11 Main Deposit

275.10 287.10 12.00 Assays Pending



Yes



















GB-23-12 Main Deposit

303.08 312.86 9.78 Assays Pending



Yes



and 314.04 328.50 14.46 Assays Pending









and 338.27 340.00 1.73 Assays Pending

























GB-23-13 Main Deposit

312.50 316.13 3.63 Assays Pending



Yes



















GB-23-14 Main Deposit

360.90 363.28 2.38 Assays Pending



Yes



and 363.28 363.72 0.44 Assays Pending









and 372.57 374.02 1.45 Assays Pending

























GB-23-15 Main Deposit

133.45 137.10 3.65 Assays Pending



Yes



and 143.00 150.60 7.60 Assays Pending

























GB-23-16 Main Deposit

145.40 147.68 2.28 Assays Pending



Yes



and 147.68 153.03 5.35 Assays Pending

























GB-23-17 Main Deposit

177.72 178.24 0.52 Assays Pending



Yes



and 194.61 198.10 3.49 Assays Pending

























GB-23-18 Main Deposit

150.95 155.33 4.38 Assays Pending



Yes



and 155.33 158.12 2.79 Assays Pending

























GB-23-19 Main Deposit

168.09 168.45 0.36 Assays Pending



Yes



and 172.54 173.11 0.57 Assays Pending

























GB-23-20 Main Deposit

101.02 103.56 2.54 Assays Pending



Yes



and 142.88 144.89 2.01 Assays Pending









and 144.89 146.74 1.85 Assays Pending

























GB-23-21 Main Deposit

85.43 87.12 1.69 Assays Pending



Yes



and 88.03 91.58 3.55 Assays Pending









and 92.42 102.48 10.06 Assays Pending









and 104.20 107.66 3.46 Assays Pending

























GB-23-22 Main Deposit

85.67 89.13 3.46 Assays Pending



Yes



and 92.94 96.16 3.22 Assays Pending









and 102.33 102.92 0.59 Assays Pending







Note: Intervals reported for the 2023 drilling are core lengths, estimated to be approximately 95% of true width for holes GB-23-11, 12, 13, 14 and approximately 70% of true width for the remaining holes.

In addition to drilling, prospecting and soil geochemical sampling has also concluded to the north of the main Great Burnt Deposit. Samples have been submitted for analysis and will be reported upon receipt. Extensive compilation of historical data is progressing.

QA/QC Protocols

Core and rock samples, including standards, blanks and duplicates, are submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd., Springdale, Newfoundland for preparation and analysis. All samples were acquired by saw-cut (channels/drill core) with one-half submitted for assay and one-half retained for reference, or hand (rocks) and delivered, by Benton personnel, in sealed bags, to the Springdale lab of Eastern Analytical, which is an accredited assay lab that conforms to the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025. Samples are analyzed using Eastern's Au (Fire assay) @ 30g + ICP-34 method that delivers a 35-element package utilizing a 200mg subsample totally dissolved in four acids and analyzed by ICP-OES analytical technique. Overlimits are analysed with Eastern's atomic absorption method, using a 0.200g to 2.00g of sample, digested with three acids. All reported assays are uncut. Eastern Analytical Ltd. achieved ISO 17025 accreditation in February 2014 (for more details on the scope of accreditation visit the CALA website).

QP

Stephen House (P.Geo.), Vice President of Exploration for Benton Resources Inc., the 'Qualified Person' under National Instrument 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release and prepared or supervised it's preparation.

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources is a well-financed mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Following a project generation business model, Benton has a diversified, highly prospective property portfolio of gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements and, most recently, lithium and cesium assets. In addition, it currently holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains net smelter return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow.

