Steppe Gold Ltd to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on December 6, 2023

Steppe Gold Ltd. invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference

Toronto, December 5, 2023 - Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9), ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

The next Emerging Growth Conference is presenting on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's EVP and Director Aneel Waraich in real time.

Mr. Aneel Waraich will perform a presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please submit your questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask your questions during the event and Mr. Aneel Waraich will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

Steppe Gold will be presenting at 02:55PM Eastern time for 10 minutes.

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1641026&tp_key=4a8f04de2b&sti=stpgf

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference. We will release a link to that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold is Mongolia's premier precious metals company.

For further information, please contact:

Aneel Waraich, EVP and Director

Suite 202 - 2438 Marine Drive

West Vancouver, BC

V7V 1L1, Canada\

aneel@steppegold.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

The above contains forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include: changes in world commodity markets, equity markets, costs and supply of materials relevant to the mining industry, change in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among other things, statements regarding the trading of the Common Shares and business, economic, and political conditions in Mongolia. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, results may vary, and we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

