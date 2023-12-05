C2C Gold Announces Private Placement of $750,000

Vancouver, December 5, 2023 - C2C Gold Corp. (CSE:CTOC) (the "Company" or "C2C") announces a proposed non-brokered private placement of units at a price of $0.04 per Unit for proceeds of up to $750,000. Each unit will consist of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.06 per common share for a period of two years. The Company may conduct a second tranche.

The proceeds of the private placement will be used to fund exploration expenditures on the Company's mineral exploration project and G&A expenses. The Company may pay finders' fees in connection with all or part of the offering. The private placement is subject to the rules of the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), and the Company will issue a further news release upon completion of the offering.

About C2C Gold Corp.

C2C is a Canadian mineral exploration company which holds a portfolio of gold, copper and uranium projects in Canada's Newfoundland & Labrador and the Yukon.

For additional information:

Chris Huggins, Chief Executive Officer

(604) 968-4844

chuggins@c2cgold.com

www.c2cgold.com

