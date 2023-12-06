Queen's Road Capital Announces US$30 Million Investment in Gold Royalty Corp.

Hong Kong, December 6, 2023 - Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. (TSX: QRC) (the "Company" or "QRC") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Gold Royalty Corp. ("Gold Royalty") (NYSE American: GROY) whereby the Company will invest US$30,000,000 in a Gold Royalty convertible debenture.

The convertible debenture will have a 5-year term, carry a 10.0% coupon (7.0% payable in cash and 3.0% payable in shares), a 3% establishment fee and will be convertible into Gold Royalty common shares at a price of US$1.88, representing a 30% premium to the 20-day volume weighted average share price of Gold Royalty prior to this announcement.

Gold Royalty is one of the fastest growing precious metals focused royalty and streaming companies having aggressively grown its portfolio of royalties to over 240 assets in less than 3 years. The majority of the Gold Royalty portfolio is anchored in some of the best mining jurisdictions in the world: Quebec, Ontario and Nevada and its cornerstone royalties are on long-life assets operated by some of the largest global gold mining companies. Three of its key assets are: (a) a 3.0% NSR royalty on portions of the Canadian Malartic mine operated by Agnico Eagle in Quebec, (b) a 0.75% NSR royalty on portions of IAMGOLD's Côté Gold project located in Ontario, and (c) a 1.5% NSR plus a 3.5% NPI on Nevada Gold Mines' REN gold project in Nevada all of which assets are consistent with Queen's Road's focus on high quality orebodies in safe jurisdictions.

The proceeds from the convertible debenture investment are expected to be used to fund Gold Royalty's US$21,000,000 acquisition of a 2.0% NSR on the Borborema gold project located in Brazil currently being developed by Aura Minerals Inc. ("Aura Minerals") and concurrent US$10,000,000 royalty-convertible gold-linked loan by Gold Royalty to Aura Minerals' subsidiary developing the Borborema gold project.

This investment will increase QRC's convertible debenture portfolio to US$179 million, generating an average 9.2% coupon with record annual interest income of US$16.4 million, which will support future dividend payments to our shareholders.

Warren Gilman, Chairman & CEO commented: "QRC is pleased to partner with David Garofalo and the Gold Royalty team through this transaction. Gold Royalty's acquisition of the Borborema royalty is transformational as it moves Gold Royalty into a position of strong free cash flow. As our first investment in the royalty sector, Gold Royalty provides QRC exposure to immediate cash flow generation, sector leading organic revenue growth, insulation from cost inflation, and free exposure to their portfolio's exploration upside."

Queen's Road Capital intends to finance the investment with a debt facility to be provided by a major Canadian bank. Completion of the investment is subject to receipt of all required regulatory approvals and is expected to occur on or before the end of the month.

About Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd.

QRC is a dividend paying, leading financier to the global resource sector. The Company is a resource focused investment company, making investments in privately held and publicly traded companies. The Company acquires and holds securities for long-term capital appreciation, with a focus on convertible debt securities and resource projects in advanced development or production located in politically safe jurisdictions.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, visit the Company's website at www.queensrdcapital.com or contact by email info@queensrdcapital.com or phone +852 2759 2022.



