Zeb Nickel Announces Management Changes

Vancouver, December 6, 2023 - ZEB Nickel Corp. (TSXV: ZBNI) (OTCQB: ZBNIF) ("Zeb" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. James Nieuwenhuys, our current non-executive Chairman, will be assuming the role of Chief Executive Officer from the current interim CEO, Mr. Richard Montjoie, effective immediately. Mr. Montjoie will continue in his role as VP Exploration and director.

Mr. Nieuwenhuys, a seasoned mining executive has previously held numerous senior positions, most recently as Chief Executive Officer of Eurasia Mining Plc, a PGM and battery metals company, listed on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM), primarily focussed on Russian PGE and battery metals assets. Mr. Nieuwenhuys was the Chief Operating Officer at Polyus Gold, Russia's largest gold miner; and formerly the Chief Executive Officer at South African Lesego Platinum Mining Limited. Mr. Nieuwenhuys has an engineering background and has also held senior executive positions at a number of EPC organisations, including SNC Lavalin, Bateman Projects and Bateman Diamonds.

Mr. Nieuwenhuys has extensive experience in greenfield and brownfield exploration projects and transitioning these into world-class mines, and in his new role as CEO, will be well positioned to strategically drive the Company forward and create value for our shareholders.

Mr. Nieuwenhuys commented: "I look forward to assuming a more hands-on role with the Zeb team and focussing my energies on growing ZEB Nickel Corp. by advancing our flagship Zeb Project, located in a world class mining district that contains some of the world's largest nickel sulfide deposits. We are excited about the exploration results to date and my short-term goals are to re-commence exploration drilling as soon as possible with the aim of declaring a higher-grade nickel-PGE resource."

About the Company and Project

ZEB Nickel Corp. is focused on exploring for and developing world-class mineral deposits, with a focus on metals that are critical in the production of rechargeable batteries, such as nickel, graphite, lithium, cobalt, manganese, copper and aluminum. The Company is currently focused on developing its flagship Zeb Nickel Project, located in Limpopo, South Africa. The Zeb Nickel Project is a developing Class 1 nickel sulfide project strategically located in the Bushveld Complex in South Africa.

On behalf of the Board of Directors



James Nieuwenhuys

Chief Executive Officer,

ZEB Nickel Corp.

Email: info@zebnickel.com

Company Website: www.zebnickel.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, drill results relating to the Zeb Project, the potential thereof, timing of economic studies and mineral resource estimates, the ability to classify the historical resource as a current mineral resource, the ability to sell marketable materials, strategic plans, including future exploration and development results, and corporate and technical objectives. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities (known and unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, and the impact of COVID-19 related disruptions in relation to the Company's business operations including upon its employees, suppliers, facilities and other stakeholders. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/190059