TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2023

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on Dec. 5, 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) CLZ 2 CANASIL

RESOURCES INC Interim financial report for the period 2023/09/30





Management's discussion and analysis for

the period 2023/09/30





Certification of interim filings for the

period 2023/09/30

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0174

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2023

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on Dec. 5, 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) EWS 2 ENVIRONMENTAL

WASTE

INTERNATIONAL

INC Interim financial statements for the

period 2023/09/30





Management's discussion and analysis

relating to the interim financial statements

for the period 2023/09/30





Certification of the foregoing filings as

required by National Instrument 52-109

Certification of Disclosure in Issuers'

Annual and Interim Filings



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0175

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2023

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on Dec. 5, 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) PSYB 2 PSYBIO

THERAPEUTICS

CORP Interim financial report for the period 2023/09/30





Interim management's discussion and

analysis for the period 2023/09/30





Certification of interim filing s for the

period 2023/09/30





















Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0176

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2023

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions on Dec. 5, 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) LUCK 2 REAL LUCK GROUP LTD Interim unaudited financial reports, interim

management's discussion and analysis and certification of the interim filings for the

interim period 2023/09/30





















Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0177

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2023

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on Dec. 5, 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) VOC.P 2 VICTORY

OPPORTUNITIES 1

CORP Interim financial report for the period 2023/09/30





Interim management's discussion and

analysis for the period 2023/09/30





Certification of interim filings for the

period 2023/09/30

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0178

NOWVERTICAL GROUP INC. ("NOW.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, December 13, 2023, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire December 15, 2023 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business December 15, 2023.

TRADE DATES

December 13, 2023 - TO SETTLE - December 14, 2023

December 14, 2023 - TO SETTLE - December 15, 2023

December 15, 2023 - TO SETTLE - December 15, 2023

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 - Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0179

BROOKFIELD INVESTMENTS CORPORATION ("BRN.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class 1 Senior Preferred Shares, Series A: $0.29375

Payable Date: December 29, 2023

Record Date: December 20, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: December 19, 2023

________________________________________

23/12/06 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2023-0180

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. ("AMRQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 28, 2023 and August 11, 2023:

Convertible Debenture US$22,400,000 (CAD$30,266,161)

Conversion Price: Convertible into 33,629,068 common shares at a price of CAD$0.90 (£0.525)

Maturity date: September 1, 2027

Interest rate: 5% per annum

Number of Placees: 3 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 3,603,115

The Company issued a news release on September 1, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0181

AMEGO CAPITAL CORP. ("MEGO.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 3, 2023:

Number of Shares: 1,916,152 shares

Purchase Price: $0.28 per share

Number of Placees: 16 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 3 840,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:



N/A N/A

Finder's Fee: N/A

The Company issued a news release on November 30, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0182

Goldflare Exploration Inc. ("GOFL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 6, 2023 and November 8, 2023:

Number of Shares: 1,102,858 common shares and

2,205,716 flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.025 per common share and

$0.04 per flow-through share

Warrants: 3,308,574 common share purchase warrants to purchase 3,308,574 common

shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 per common share for a period of 12 months

Number of Placees: 10 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil



Aggregate Cash

Amount ($) Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $4,536 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on December 4, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

EXPLORATION GOLDFLARE INC. (« GOFL »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 6 décembre 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 6 novembre 2023 et le 8 novembre 2023 :

Nombre d'actions : 1 102 858 actions ordinaires et

2 205 716 actions accréditives

Prix : 0,025 $ par action ordinaire

0,04 $ par action accréditive

Bons de souscription : 3 308 574 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 3 308 574 actions

ordinaires

Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,05 $ par action ordinaire pour une période de 12 mois

Nombre de souscripteurs : 10 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro : Aucun



Montant total en

espéces ($) # total d'actions # total de bons de

souscription Honoraire

d'intermédiation: 4 536 $ S/O S/O

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 4 décembre 2023.

Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0183

Oroco Resource Corp. ("OCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 20, 2023.

Number of Shares: 6,729,850 shares

Purchase Price: $0.40 per share

Warrants: 6,729,850 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,729,850 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.65 for an 18 month period

Number of Placees: 44 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 5 770,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on November 30, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0184

POWER NICKEL INC. ("PNPN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 16, 2023:

Number of Shares: 2,820,000 non-flow-through common shares

4,000,000 flow-through common shares

Purchase Price: $0.25 per non-flow-through common share

$0.50 per flow-through common share

Warrants: 3,410,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,410,000 common shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 per share for a 3-year period

Number of Placees: 44 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 13 1,018,000









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on October 24, 2023 and November 14, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0185

Renegade Gold Inc. ("RAGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 769,230 shares to settle outstanding debt for $300,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For more information, please see the Company's news release dated December 1, 2023.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

