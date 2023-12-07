TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, Dec. 6, 2023 -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2023-0173
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2023
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on Dec. 5, 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
CLZ
|
2
|
CANASIL
|
Interim financial report for the period
|
2023/09/30
|
Management's discussion and analysis for
|
2023/09/30
|
Certification of interim filings for the
|
2023/09/30
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0174
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2023
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on Dec. 5, 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
EWS
|
2
|
ENVIRONMENTAL
|
Interim financial statements for the
|
2023/09/30
|
Management's discussion and analysis
|
2023/09/30
|
Certification of the foregoing filings as
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0175
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2023
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on Dec. 5, 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
PSYB
|
2
|
PSYBIO
|
Interim financial report for the period
|
2023/09/30
|
Interim management's discussion and
|
2023/09/30
|
Certification of interim filing s for the
|
2023/09/30
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0176
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2023
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions on Dec. 5, 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
LUCK
|
2
|
REAL LUCK GROUP LTD
|
Interim unaudited financial reports, interim
|
2023/09/30
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0177
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2023
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on Dec. 5, 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
VOC.P
|
2
|
VICTORY
|
Interim financial report for the period
|
2023/09/30
|
Interim management's discussion and
|
2023/09/30
|
Certification of interim filings for the
|
2023/09/30
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0178
NOWVERTICAL GROUP INC. ("NOW.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening, December 13, 2023, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire December 15, 2023 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business December 15, 2023.
TRADE DATES
December 13, 2023 - TO SETTLE - December 14, 2023
December 14, 2023 - TO SETTLE - December 15, 2023
December 15, 2023 - TO SETTLE - December 15, 2023
The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 - Expiry Date:
Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.
________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0179
BROOKFIELD INVESTMENTS CORPORATION ("BRN.PR.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Class 1 Senior Preferred Shares, Series A: $0.29375
Payable Date: December 29, 2023
Record Date: December 20, 2023
Ex-dividend Date: December 19, 2023
________________________________________
23/12/06 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2023-0180
Amaroq Minerals Ltd. ("AMRQ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures
BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 28, 2023 and August 11, 2023:
Convertible Debenture US$22,400,000 (CAD$30,266,161)
Conversion Price: Convertible into 33,629,068 common shares at a price of CAD$0.90 (£0.525)
Maturity date: September 1, 2027
Interest rate: 5% per annum
Number of Placees: 3 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
3,603,115
The Company issued a news release on September 1, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0181
AMEGO CAPITAL CORP. ("MEGO.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 3, 2023:
Number of Shares: 1,916,152 shares
Purchase Price: $0.28 per share
Number of Placees: 16 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider
|
3
|
840,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Finder's Fee: N/A
The Company issued a news release on November 30, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0182
Goldflare Exploration Inc. ("GOFL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 6, 2023 and November 8, 2023:
Number of Shares: 1,102,858 common shares and
2,205,716 flow-through shares
Purchase Price: $0.025 per common share and
$0.04 per flow-through share
Warrants: 3,308,574 common share purchase warrants to purchase 3,308,574 common
shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 per common share for a period of 12 months
Number of Placees: 10 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$4,536
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on December 4, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
EXPLORATION GOLDFLARE INC. (« GOFL »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 6 décembre 2023
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 6 novembre 2023 et le 8 novembre 2023 :
Nombre d'actions : 1 102 858 actions ordinaires et
2 205 716 actions accréditives
Prix : 0,025 $ par action ordinaire
0,04 $ par action accréditive
Bons de souscription : 3 308 574 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 3 308 574 actions
ordinaires
Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,05 $ par action ordinaire pour une période de 12 mois
Nombre de souscripteurs : 10 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro : Aucun
|
Montant total en
|
# total d'actions
|
# total de bons de
|
Honoraire
|
4 536 $
|
S/O
|
S/O
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 4 décembre 2023.
Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0183
Oroco Resource Corp. ("OCO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 20, 2023.
Number of Shares: 6,729,850 shares
Purchase Price: $0.40 per share
Warrants: 6,729,850 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,729,850 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.65 for an 18 month period
Number of Placees: 44 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
5
|
770,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on November 30, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0184
POWER NICKEL INC. ("PNPN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 16, 2023:
Number of Shares: 2,820,000 non-flow-through common shares
4,000,000 flow-through common shares
Purchase Price: $0.25 per non-flow-through common share
$0.50 per flow-through common share
Warrants: 3,410,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,410,000 common shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 per share for a 3-year period
Number of Placees: 44 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
13
|
1,018,000
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on October 24, 2023 and November 14, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2023-0185
Renegade Gold Inc. ("RAGE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 769,230 shares to settle outstanding debt for $300,000.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
For more information, please see the Company's news release dated December 1, 2023.
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
