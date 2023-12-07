Freeport Resources to Present at the Papua New Guinea Resources and Energy Investment Conference

Vancouver, December 7, 2023 - Freeport Resources Inc. (TSXV: FRI) (OTCQB: FEERF) (FSE: 4XH) ("Freeport Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Dr. Nathan Chutas, Senior Vice-President of Operations for Freeport Resources, and Tobias Kulang Thomas, Senior Advisor to the Company, will be attending the Papua New Guinea Resources and Energy Investment Conference, to be held December 10th to 13th 2023, in Sydney, Australia.

Dr. Chutas will be presenting on Wednesday, December 13, during the afternoon Exploration Update session. Dr. Chutas and Mr. Thomas will be hosting one-on-one meetings during the conference and interested parties are invited to contact the Company directly at info@freeportresources.com.

Freeport Resources is advancing its wholly-owned Yandera Copper Project located in the highly prolific Papua New Guinea Orogenic Belt, the same geological arc as some of the world's largest gold and copper deposits including Grasberg, Frieda River, Porgera, Lihir, Wafi-Golpu and Kainantu. More than USD$200 million has been expended on the project since 2005, culminating in a comprehensive 2017 Pre-Feasibility Study.

About Freeport Resources Inc.

Freeport Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a primary focus on advancing the development of the Yandera copper-gold-molybdenum project, located in Madang Province, Papua New Guinea. The Yandera project is one of the largest undeveloped copper-gold deposits in the world covering approximately 245.5 square kilometers.

