Lake Resources NL: Announces CFO Transition

Sydney, Australia - Lake Resources (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF), a responsible lithium developer in Argentina's Lithium Triangle, announced today that it has appointed Don Miller as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective immediately."Don's ability to think strategically and commercially, along with his extensive expertise and global relationships in financial markets and capital-intensive industries will provide significant value to Lake as we execute the strategic delivery of our flagship Kachi project," said David Dickson, CEO of Lake.Mr. Miller is a highly accomplished energy financial executive bringing over 35 years of experience. He joins Lake after serving as the President and CEO of Bristow Group Inc. ("Bristow"), a leading global provider of helicopter services to the offshore energy industry. Importantly, he also served as Bristow's Chief Financial Officer, leading the development of the company's financial strategy, overseeing all corporate finance functions, and leading international corporate M&A efforts, including strategy, structuring, and negotiations. Earlier in his career, Mr. Miller served in financial roles of increasing responsibility at large, international public companies.Mr. Miller holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Memphis, and a Master in Business Administration from The University of Texas at Austin. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Mr. Miller is currently a Board member of Hornbeck Offshore Services.Mr. Miller is replacing Peter Neilsen, who will be moving on from the Company.Mr. Dickson added, "I want to thank Peter for his efforts on behalf of Lake Resources, during our shift from exploration through to the final stages of a bankable Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for one of the world's leading lithium projects. We are grateful for his contributions to the Company and wish him great success in his future endeavours."





About Lake Resources NL:



Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.



This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.





