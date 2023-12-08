Exploits Closes Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares; Announces AGM Results; and Grants Incentive Stock Options

Toronto, December 7, 2023 - Exploits Discovery Corp. (CSE: NFLD) (OTCQX: NFLDF) (FSE: 634) ("Exploits" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the final tranche of a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of $544,633. The Company issued 4,951,209 flow-through common shares (each, an "FT Share") at a price of $0.11 per FT Share. The net proceeds received from the Offering will be used to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" ("CEE") that are "flow-through mining expenditures" (as such term is defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada)) related to the Company's mining projects. The Company paid finders fees in the amount of $29,880 and all FT Shares issued under the Offering are subject to a hold period expiring April 6, 2024 in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

The Company is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on December 6, 2023. Jeff Swinoga, Rod Husband, Larry Short, Siri Genik and Doug Cater were re-elected as Directors. Davison & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were re-appointed as the Company's auditor. Following the AGM, the Board reconstituted all Committees and the following Officers were re-appointed: Jeff Swinoga (President and CEO), Fiona Fitzmaurice (CFO), Ken Tylee (VP, Exploration), Shanda Kilborn (VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations) and Jacqueline Collins (Corporate Secretary).

The Company also announces that, in accordance with the Company's stock option plan, it has granted to certain of its directors, officers, employees and consultants incentive stock options to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,400,000 common shares exercisable on or before December 7, 2028 at a price of $0.11 per share.

About Exploits Discovery Corp.

Exploits is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The Company is focused on discovering high-grade structurally hosted epizonal gold similar to New Found Gold's success along the Appleton Fault zone and parallel structures within the Exploits Subzone.

Exploits is utilizing its experienced, talented local team and geologic understanding with the vision to become one of the most successful explorers in Canada.

Acknowledgments

Exploits Discovery would like to acknowledge the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program from the Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

