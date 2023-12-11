Quest Critical Metals Announces Annual General Meeting Results

Vancouver, December 11, 2023 - Quest Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: BULL) (OTCQB: DCNNF) (FSE: DCR1) (formerly Canadian Palladium Resources Inc.) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of its shareholders held on December 8, 2023.
The shareholders of the Company approved all matters described in the Company's notice of meeting and management information circular dated November 8, 2023 ("Circular"), being:
(i) the election of James Newall, J. Garry Clark, Robert Meister, and Bryce Tisdale as directors of the Company for the ensuing year;
(ii) the appointment of Manning Elliott LLP as Auditor for the Company for the ensuing year;
(iii) the approval and adoption of the Company's Equity Incentive Plan; and
(iv) the approval to issue more than 100% of its current issued and outstanding common shares pursuant to the Second Tranche Financing (as further set out in the Circular, and in the news release dated November 9, 2023).
Quest Critical Metals Inc. James Newall, President and CEO T: (604) 639-4472
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/190481
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!