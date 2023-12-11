Quest Critical Metals Announces Annual General Meeting Results

Vancouver, December 11, 2023 - Quest Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: BULL) (OTCQB: DCNNF) (FSE: DCR1) (formerly Canadian Palladium Resources Inc.) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of its shareholders held on December 8, 2023.

The shareholders of the Company approved all matters described in the Company's notice of meeting and management information circular dated November 8, 2023 ("Circular"), being:

(i) the election of James Newall, J. Garry Clark, Robert Meister, and Bryce Tisdale as directors of the Company for the ensuing year;

(ii) the appointment of Manning Elliott LLP as Auditor for the Company for the ensuing year;

(iii) the approval and adoption of the Company's Equity Incentive Plan; and

(iv) the approval to issue more than 100% of its current issued and outstanding common shares pursuant to the Second Tranche Financing (as further set out in the Circular, and in the news release dated November 9, 2023).

Quest Critical Metals Inc.

James Newall, President and CEO

T: (604) 639-4472

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/190481