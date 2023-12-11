New Energy Metals Completes Exploration Program and Discovers Pegmatites at the Roslyn Lithium Project in Ontario

Vancouver, December 11, 2023 - New Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV:ENRG) (OTC:NRGYF) ("New Energy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of its initial exploration program and the discovery of Pegmatites at the Roslyn Lithium Project (the "Property") in the Georgia Lake Pegmatite field located 50 km northeast of Nipigon, Ontario. The Property comprises 12 mining claims (254 cells) covering approximately 5,100 hectares. The Georgia Lake Pegmatite Field is being aggressively explored and developed by Rock Tech Lithium (TSXV:RCK), Imagine Lithium (TSXV:ILI) and Ultra Lithium (TSXV:ULT). See Figure 1.

Work Program Highlights:

While assay results are still pending, preliminary LIBS testing conducted on the Property revealed anomalous lithium values in the range of 100 to 15,600 parts per million (ppm) Li (1.56% Li or 3.35% Li2O) in the majority of the 36 samples tested. Following the initial LIBS SCANS, 23 samples were selected for assays at an independent certified laboratory.

Handheld laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy (LIBS) was employed, a cutting-edge technology that has emerged as a valuable tool for immediate geochemical analysis during initial scanning, aiding in the selection of interesting samples for laboratory analysis. The LIBS device is capable of on-site measurement of lithium content in minerals, rocks, soils, and brines.

Due to extensive moss coverage and dense vegetation on the rocks, a drone was employed during the fieldwork to identify potential pegmatite outcrops and other geologically promising rock formations.

The pegmatite formations consist of quartz, white feldspar and pink k-feldspar, muscovite, some yellowish-green muscovite flakes approximately 1 cm in size, amphibole, some biotite, and a few traces of garnet in certain locations.

Several pegmatites were mapped and sampled during the fieldwork. These pegmatite formations exhibited varying thicknesses, ranging from a few centimeters to 5 meters, and were found within diverse geological formations, including metasedimary, granodiorite and granite lithologies.

The Property is underlain by muscovite bearing granites, felsic intrusives, mafic metavolcanics, and metasedimentary rocks which are trending east west.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1. Rare-element and lithium pegmatite occurrences of the Georgia Lake Pegmatite Field.

Source OGS



Click Image To View Full Size

Sample 599619 with consistently high values of Lithium on LIBS (193.2 ppm to 8323 ppm Li)



Click Image To View Full Size

Pegmatite outcrop of Sample 599619



Click Image To View Full Size

Pegmatite outcrop of Sample 599617 with LIBS lithium values of 202 ppm to 9,150 ppm



Click Image To View Full Size

Pegmatite outcrop of Sample 599614 with LIBS lithium values of 192 ppm to 1.56% Li

Roslyn Lithium Property

The Georgia Lake Pegmatite Field represents the largest concentration of rare-element mineralization in northwestern Ontario. The 32×105 km field hosts 38 rare-element occurrences and 10 spodumene pegmatite deposits (Breaks et al., 2008). Breaks et al, 2008 discovered 19 additional rare-element occurrences and recommended additional exploration proximal to the fertile Glacier Lake Batholith bodies in contact with metasediments (Figure 2). The Roslyn property is located on the eastern side of the Georgia Lake Pegmatite Field.

Figure 2. Location of the Roslyn Lithium Property along the Glacier Lake Batholith. Source Breaks et al., 2008.

The Property is hosted by a muscovite-bearing granite, an S-type peraluminous fertile parental granite according to Breaks et al., 2003 and in contact with metasediments which make excellent hosts for pegmatites. Numerous faults transect the Property providing excellent pathways for granitic melts and evolving pegmatites (Figure 3). Several white pegmatites with garnet and tourmaline have been documented and mapped on the Property by the OGS in 1970 (Ontario Department of Mines map M2293). These are very good indications of fertile granitic melts.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3. Regional geology of the Roslyn Lithium Property. Source OGS

Rishi Kwatra, CEO of New Energy states, "I am thrilled to announce the successful completion of our exploration program and initial results at Roslyn in Ontario. This achievement is a step towards our unwavering commitment to pioneering advancements in the mining industry. We remain dedicated to responsible resource development and look forward to the next stages of this exploration and will continue to innovate and contribute to a more sustainable future."

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release have been reviewed and approved by Afzaal Pirzada, PGeo., a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The QP and the Company have not completed sufficient work to verify the historical information on the Roslyn Lithium Property, particularly regarding historical exploration, neighboring companies, and government geological work. The mineralization reported on the other properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Roslyn Property.

