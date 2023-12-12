Canada One Acquires Property Package and Increases Prospective Ground at the Copper Dome Project, Princeton, British Columbia

Vancouver, December 12, 2023 - Canada One Mining Corp. (TSXV: CONE) (OTC Pink: COMCF) (FSE: AU31) ("Canada One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement (the "Agreement"), dated December 10, 2023, pursuant to which the Company has agreed to acquire two claim groups totalling 632 hectares from an arm's length vendor (each, a "Property" and collectively, the "Properties"), located contiguous to the Company's flagship Copper Dome Project ("Copper Dome"), Princeton, British Columbia.

Highlights

The Properties have been relatively under-explored

100% owned, no net smelter royalty (NSR) or third party commitments

Northern Property is contiguous to Copper Dome's Friday Creek Zone and 3.25km southwest of the neighbouring Copper Mountain Mine super pit

Northern Property has similar geological setting as Friday Creek Zone

Historical drilling and sampling at the Friday Creek Zone have confirmed Copper (Cu), Gold (Au), Platinum (Pt) and Palladium (Pd) mineralization (historical drill assay highlights in Table 1 below)

Southern Property increases land position at the recently acquired Copper Dome South (Cu and Au potential)

Southern Property has similar geological setting as Copper Dome South

Mr. Peter Berdusco, President and CEO of Canada One commented: "We feel very fortunate in adding additional ground at Copper Dome, specifically at the Friday Creek Zone which has historically proven to yield, not only gold and copper mineralization, but also platinum and palladium. The technical team are therefore anxious to perform reconnaissance field work in 2024 on this newly added area in hopes of uncovering its exploration potential."

Northern Property

The northern Property is located west of the Company's Friday Creek Zone which was the focus of a 2011 drill campaign and confirmed Cu and Au mineralization at depth. This area is prospective not only for copper (Cu) and gold (Au), but also for platinum-group elements.

Table 1: Selected Assay Highlights from Anglo-Canadian Mining Corp. 2011 Drill Program at Friday Creek Zone

Drillhole Length (m) Cu % Au g/t DDF FC-01 8 0.55 2.80 DDH FC-02 15 0.32 0.98 DDH FC-11 156 0.08 - including 10 0.71 0.76 DDH FC-12 42.5 0.28 - including 6 1.5 0.70 DDH FC-14 18 0.2 - DDH FC-15 17 0.17 - DDH FC-16 13 0.14 - DDH FC-17 17 0.21 0.04

The historical drill assays were undertaken by the prior operator, Anglo-Canadian Mining Corp. and have not been independently verified by the Company. The sampling was done to the standards of the time and is considered "historical" in nature and is not NI43-101 compliant and cannot be relied upon. The results are listed here to show why the Company is interested in this area. Future work and drilling may not repeat similar results.

Southern Property

The southern Property is located adjacent to the east of the recently acquired Copper Dome South area. This area has seen little historical exploration and is prospective for copper (Cu) and gold (Au).

Agreement Terms

The Agreement provides for the acquisition of the Properties for a total cash consideration of $2,500CDN.

The Acquisition does not involve any Non-Arm's Length Parties (as defined in the policies of the Exchange) to the Company. In connection with Acquisition, the Properties do not have any material liabilities and the Company does not expect to assume any material obligations related to the Properties, nor does it expect to devote the majority of its working capital or resources to the development of the Properties. The primary focus of the Company at this time continues to remain the planned exploration and drilling work at Copper Dome Central. As a result, the Acquisition does not constitute a "fundamental acquisition" for the Company within the policies of the Exchange.

No finders' fees or commissions are payable in connection with the Acquisition.

Copper Dome Project Highlights

The Project lies within the lower portion of the Quesnel Trough porphyry belt, a well-established mining district. The belt extends north from the Copper Mountain Mine, through the Elk, Brenda, Craigmont, Highland Valley, and New Afton mines

Previous drilling has confirmed the presence of high-grade copper associated with northeast running geological structures similar to those seen at the Copper Mountain Mine

Past exploration has identified the presence of palladium (Pd), platinum (Pt) and gold (Au) mineralization on the Property

Multiple zones of mineralization have been discovered on the Property to date

Excellent infrastructure provides year-round access with low-cost exploration and low jurisdictional risk

Past exploration includes, airborne magnetics flown over the entire Project, 51km of induced polarization (IP) surveyed over areas of interest, Airborne Magnetics and electro-magnetics (EM) surveyed over half of the Project area, 2,253 soil and 378 rock samples collected, over 8900m of diamond drilling and over 1km of trenching

