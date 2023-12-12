Intrepid Metals Closes MAN Property Acquisition Completing Its Consolidation Work of an Established Copper and Gold Mineralized Trend in Arizona

MAN Property hosts 80 previous drill holes and 19,449 meters of assay data, within 622 acres of patented mining claims and BLM lode claims

Several high-grade copper and gold intercepts from historic drilling including: 53.03 meters of 1.63% Cu and 1.45 g/t Au in Hole 28_08 72.03 meters of 0.75% Cu, 0.34 g/t Au and 14.47 g/t Ag in Hole 28_01

With the addition of the MAN Property, the Corral Copper Project now contains a 3 km long mineralized trend and totals over 9,600 acres (15 Square miles), including 1,800 acres of patented mining claims and surface rights

VANCOUVER, December 12, 2023 - Intrepid Metals Corp. (TSXV:INTR)(OTCQB:IMTCF) ("Intrepid" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced option to acquire a 100% interest in the MAN Property (the "Property") from Mining and Mineral Opportunity Ltd. ("MMO") within its Corral Copper Project, in Cochise County, Arizona. The Corral Copper Project area incudes 50,000 metres ("m") of historical drilling data, with shallow mineralization of copper ("Cu"), and gold ("Au").

The terms of the Agreement give Intrepid the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Property in return for certain cash and common share ("Share") payments to MMO. The consideration is as follows and all dollar values are United States dollars:

Time Period Cash Payments Share Consideration Closing $200,000 3,500,000 Shares 12 Months $100,000 2,500,000 Shares 24 Months $1,000,000 2,500,000 Shares 36 Months $960,000 3,500,000 Shares Totals $2,260,000 12,000,000 Shares

In connection with closing, Intrepid has made the initial $200,000 cash payment and issued 3,500,000 Shares to MMO. Intrepid will take over as operator of the Property and will be responsible for future exploration work and maintaining the Properties in good standing. The common shares issued to MMO are subject to a four month hold period that expires on April 9, 2024.

"We are very pleased to close this integral acquisition as it completes the consolidation of a 3 km trend of impressive copper and gold mineralization within our larger Corral Copper Project area," said Ken Brophy, CEO of Intrepid. "We are excited to begin to unlock the value within the district as the previous fragmented land ownership has acted as a barrier to a district scale approach to exploration and development. We now control over 9,500 acres, with 1,800 acres made up of patented mining claims and additional surface rights that host the mineralized trend."

Figure 1: Plan Map Showing Historical Copper Values within the 3 km Trend

Figure 2: Cross Section through the MAN Property Highlighting Historical Results

Historical Drilling Highlights from MAN

Copper highlights, as well as corresponding gold and silver grades from historical drilling include:

53.03m of 1.63% Cu and 1.45 grams per tonne ("g/t") Au (117.35m to 170.38m) in Hole 28_08

72.03m of 0.75% Cu, 0.34 g/t Au and 14.47 g/t Ag (57.91m to 129.94m) in Hole 28_01

74.98m of 0.73% Cu (74.98m to 149. 96m) in Hole M_35

38.70m of 2.14% Cu (98.76m to 137.46m) in Hole M_01

106.68m of 0.65% Cu and 0.34% Au (109.73m to 216.41m) in Hole 28_09

Note: *Drill intercepts reported from historical drilling. Composite drill intervals where reported were calculated using 3-meter composites, 3 meters of internal dilution with minimum grades of 0.2% copper. All intervals are core lengths, and true thicknesses are yet to be determined. No core remains, therefore Intrepid has been unable to independently verify the results or carry out any independent investigation of the sampling of the historical exploration work. Intrepid considers these historical drill results relevant, as the Company will use this data as a guide to plan future drill programs. Intrepid also considers the data to be reliable for these purposes; however, the Company's future exploration work will include verification of the data through drilling.

Additional maps and cross-sections for Corral Copper can be found on our website at: Intrepid Metals Corp. - Corral Copper

About Corral Copper

The Corral Copper Project is a district scale advanced exploration and development opportunity in Cochise County, Arizona. Corral Copper is located 15 miles east of the famous mining town of Tombstone and 22 miles north of the historical Bisbee mining camp which has produced more than 8 billion pounds of copper with grades of up to 23%. Production from the Bisbee mining camp is not necessarily indicative of the mineral potential at the Corral Copper Project.

The district has a mining history dating back to the late 1800s, with several small mines extracting copper from the area in the early 1900s, producing several thousand tons with grades up to 9.2% copper ore. Between 1950 and 2008, various companies explored parts of the district, but the effort was uncoordinated, non-synergistic and focused on discrete land positions and commodities due to the fragmented ownership. Intrepid has been able to secure data from various sources which provides a solid foundation in creating geological interpretations and identifying new target areas.

Intrepid is confident that by combining modern exploration techniques with historical data and with a clear focus on responsible development, the Corral Copper Project can quickly become an advanced exploration stage project and move towards feasibility level studies. More details about the Corral Copper Property and the plans for 2023 will be released soon.

Dr. Chris Osterman, P. Geo, a consultant of the Company, is a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Dr. Osterman has reviewed and is responsible for the technical information disclosed in this news release, including the statements with respect to data verification.

About Intrepid Metals Corp.

Intrepid Metals Corp. is a Canadian company focused on exploring for high-grade essential metals such as copper, silver, lead, and zinc mineral projects in proximity to established mining jurisdictions in southeastern Arizona, USA. The Company has acquired or has agreements to acquire several drill ready projects, including the Corral Copper Project (a district scale advanced exploration and development opportunity with significant shallow historical drill results), the Tombstone South Project (within the historical Tombstone mining district with geological similarities to the Taylor Deposit, which was purchased for $1.3B in 2018) both of which are located in Cochise County, Arizona and the Mesa Well Project (located in the Laramide Copper Porphyry Belt in Arizona). Intrepid has assembled an exceptional team with considerable experience with exploration, developing, and permitting new projects within North America. Intrepid is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol "INTR" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "IMTCF". For more information, visit www.intrepidmetals.com.

