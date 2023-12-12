Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. Commences Metallurgical Column Leach Test Work on the Philadelphia Gold-Silver Project, Arizona

Vancouver, December 12, 2023 - Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. (TSXV:AZS) (OTC:AZASF) announces it has commenced initial column leach test work on the Philadelphia Gold-Silver Property, located in Mohave County, Arizona.

Mr. Greg Hahn, VP Exploration commented, "Previous metallurgical test work completed by the Company in 2020 on the north end of the property demonstrated the amenability of both low and high gold grades to cyanide leaching, achieving 89-99% gold extraction under agitation leach conditions at -104 micron grind. Silver recovery was not addressed in those tests. Column leach tests are required to assess the potential for low-cost heap leaching of the stockwork mineralized zone and to address the extraction of silver.

We have commenced column leach test work on two bulk samples taken from underground workings and from a surface mining bench. Heap leaching is the most cost-effective method for recovering precious metals from bulk tonnages of stockwork material. Column leach tests are the standard method for determining the amenability of oxide gold and silver bearing material to heap leach methods. This program will establish on a preliminary basis the optimum crush and recovery characteristics for potential heap leaching."

The Company has submitted 429 kilograms of bulk material from two sample sites for testing at McClelland Laboratories Inc. in Sparks, Nevada. These sample represent the two dominant metallurgical types present on the property: stockwork quartz in dominantly TR2 rhyolite and stockwork quartz in dominantly granite. The test work will consist of three columns from each bulk sample at crush sizes of -1/4 inch (6.3mm), -3/8 inch (9.5mm) and -1/2 inch (12.5mm) particle size. Bottle roll leach tests will also be done on -10 mesh material. Tails analyses will be included to assess ultimate gold and silver extractions and reagent consumption. Load permeability tests after completion of the leach cycle will assess potential heap heights under each crush size scenario.

Previous column leach tests completed in the 1980's by Mountains States R&D Labs in Tucson, Arizona demonstrated good gold extractions after only a 19-day leach cycle for the above crush sizes. The test work returned gold recoveries of 58.5-91% after only 19 days of leaching, after which the tests were terminated. Silver extractions were not reported. The current program will determine the leach extractions over a period of 90-120 days for each column, in locked cycle to simulate actual heap leach conditions. Extrapolating the leach curves from the Mountain States R&D test work to 90 days suggests we should expect ultimate extractions of 70% to 90% for our test work.

Additional column test work and agitation leach test work is planned for 2024 on dedicated drill core samples and coarse rejects of reverse circulation ("RC") cuttings from both the high-grade veins and the stockwork mineralized zones throughout the deposit. This will characterize the leach characteristics and kinetics along the entire strike length of the deposit.

Gregory Hahn, VP-Exploration and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Arizona Gold & Silver Inc.

Arizona Gold is a young exploration company focused on exploring gold-silver properties in western Arizona and Nevada. The flagship asset is the Philadelphia gold-silver property where the Company is drilling off an epithermal gold-silver system.

