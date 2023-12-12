FE Battery Metals Corp. Completes Soil Geochemical Survey and Identifies New Target Areas at the Augustus Property in Quebec

VANCOUVER, December 12, 2023 - FE Battery Metals Corp. (CSE:FE)(OTCQB:FEMFF)(WKN:A2JC89) ("FE" or the "Company) is pleased to announce that it has received assay results from a large soil geochemistry program at its Augustus Lithium Property in Quebec, Canada. Our sampling program ran from August 2023 to October 2023 with the aim of locating new lithium exploration targets outside of the main Augustus prospect within the Company's large claim holdings in this active region. A total of 995 samples were collected from grid sampling on six select areas (Grids A-F) located south of the main known mineralization. Anomalous lithium values returned from Grids C, D, E and F indicate great potential for new LCT (lithium-cesium-tantalum) pegmatite target areas for further exploration.

Assay Highlights

Soil survey Grid C stands out well with a NW-SE trending lithium (Li) anomaly in the eastern part of the grid (Figure 1). The revealed trend is still open to the southeast and possesses coincident anomalous values of cesium (Cs), niobium (Nb) and tantalum (Ta). The results of Grid C occur far to the south of the main Augustus pegmatites but show a trend roughly parallel to Augustus and the NAL pegmatites. This area has been selected to be a priority target for FE for the discovery of a new LCT type pegmatite zone.

Soil survey Grid D uncovered another priority target with a roughly E-W zone of strong lithium values which appears to curve to a N-S orientation within the western portion of the sample grid (Figure 2). The anomalous lithium trend is open both to the north and south and contains coincident anomalous values of Cs, Nb and Ta.

Soil survey Grid F covered a large zone of continuous anomalous lithium values that occur roughly over 100 to 300 meters in width and 1 kilometer south to north in the eastern half of the sampled grid (Figure 3). Anomalous niobium (Nb) and rubidium (Rb) occur with the lithium. FE plans to return to this area with the intent of extending Grid F to test if the Li, Nb and Rb anomaly continuous further north as the grid terminated in high values.

Soil survey Grid E returned elevated lithium values all over the grid except for a low-grade area in the eastern part of the grid.

Soil grids A and B returned isolated anomalous lithium values but contained no definite trend.

Sample Preparation and Analysis

The soil samples were collected from "B" soil horizon using a hand soil auger and were dried in the field camp before shipping to the labs. The samples were bagged and tagged using best practices and were delivered to Activation Laboratories ("ACTLABS"), Ancaster, Ontario for sample preparation and analyses using laboratories code Ultratrace 7 with sodium peroxide fusion - ICP and ICP / MS. ACTLABS is an independent commercial, accredited ISO Certified Laboratory.

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., Geological Consultant of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

Figure 1: Lithium assay map Grid C

Figure 2: Lithium assay map Grid D

Figure 3: Lithium assay map Grid F

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF

FE Battery Metals Corp.

"Gurminder Sangha"

Gurminder Sangha

CEO & Director

For further information, please contact the Company at: gsangha@febatterymetals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. "Forward-looking information" in this news release includes information about the Company's information concerning the intentions, plans and future actions of the parties to the transactions described herein and the terms thereon. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions about the Company's ability to obtain required approvals. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

SOURCE: FE Battery Metals Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com