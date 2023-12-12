USCM Grants New Options

Vancouver, December 12, 2023 - US Critical Metals Corp. (CSE: USCM) (OTCQB: USCMF) (FSE: 0IU0) ("USCM" or the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 500,000 stock options ("Options") to a consultant of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The Options vest on the date of grant and entitle the holder to purchase common shares of the Company at a price of $0.15 for a period of five years from the date of grant. The Options bear a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with CSE policy.

About US Critical Metals Corp.

USCM is focused on mining projects that will further secure the US supply of critical metals and rare earth elements, which are essential to fueling the new age economy. Pursuant to option agreements with private Canadian and American companies, USCM's assets consist of four agreements, together providing USCM with the right to acquire interests in five discovery focused projects in the US. These projects include the Clayton Ridge Lithium Project located in Nevada, the Sheep Creek Rare Earth Project located in Montana, the Haynes Cobalt Project located in Idaho, the Lemhi Pass Rare Earth Project located in Idaho and the Long Canyon Uranium Project located in Idaho. A significant percentage of the world's critical metal and rare earth supply comes from nations with interests that are contrary to those of the US. USCM intends to explore and develop mineral resources with near- and long-term strategic value to the advancement of US interests.

For further information please contact:

Darren Collins

Chief Executive Officer and Director

US Critical Metals Corp.

Telephone: 1-786 633-1756

www.uscmcorp.com

