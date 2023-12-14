Stelmine launches marketing program with AGORACOM

QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 14, 2023 - Stelmine Canada (TSXV:STH) (OTCQB: STFHH) announces the launch of an online marketing campaign through AGORACOM. The objective of this 12-month campaign is to significantly increase visibility via a digital network and discussion forums. The campaign will target new investors, particularly interested in Stelmine's business model, and maintain relationships with existing shareholders.



SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE THROUGH AGORACOM DIGITAL NETWORK

The Stelmine Canada HUB will benefit from: a) significant visibility through ongoing brand exposure, b) content marketing, c) search engine marketing and d) social media engagement across the entire AGORACOM network.

The Stelmine Canada HUB containing multiple landing pages, videos, photos, and other helpful information updated in real-time and can be found at: www.agoracom.com/ir/stelminecanada

MODERATED DISCUSSION FOR MANAGEMENT AND SHAREHOLDERS

The Company has also launched a "CEO Verified" Discussion Forum on AGORACOM to serve as the Company's primary social media platform to interact with both current and prospective shareholders in a fully moderated environment.

The Stelmine Canada discussion forum can be found at: https://agoracom.com/ir/stelminecanada/forums/discussion

In 2022, AGORACOM surpassed 700 million lifetime page views from 8.8 million investors who visited AGORACOM's channels over 63 million times, shattering industry engagement rates by greater than 400%. The firm's flagship property AGORACOM.com is ranked in the top 0.15% of all sites in the world by Amazon's Alexa website ranker. In 2021, as the industry's only verified Twitter account, AGORACOM surpassed 13 million impressions with an engagement rate 260% above industry standards, while its' YouTube channel generated 3.6 million minutes of videos viewed by small cap investors.

SHARES FOR SERVICE

The Company is paying $0 in cash for the program due to AGORACOM's cashless and fully compliant shares for services program.

Fees: $CDN 125,000 + HST priced as per the following:

Execution date: $25,000 + HST Shares For Services priced at $0.075

First quarter (Q1): $25,000 + HST Shares For Services priced at the greater of (a) TSXV closing price on February 24, 2024; and (b) $0.10

Q2: $25,000 + HST Shares For Services priced at the greater of (a) TSXV closing price on May 24, 2024; and (b) $0.125

Q3: $25,000 + HST Shares For Services priced at the greater of (a) TSXV closing price on August 24, 2024; and (b) $0.15

Q4: $25,000 + HST Shares For Services priced at the greater of (a) TSXV closing price on December 31, 2024; and (b) $0.175



About AGORACOM



AGORACOM is the pioneer of online marketing, broadcasting, conferences and investor relations services to North American small and mid-cap public companies, with more than 300 companies served. AGORACOM is the home of more than 7.7 million investors that visited 55.2 million times and read over 600 million pages of information over the last 10 years. The average visit of 8min 43sec is more than double that of global financial sites, which can be attributed to the implementation and enforcement of the strongest moderation rules in the industry.

About Stelmine Canada Ltd.

Stelmine is a junior mining exploration company pioneering a new gold district (Caniapiscau) east of James Bay in the under-explored eastern part of the Opinaca metasedimentary basin where the geological context has similarities to the Eleonore mine, located very close to the contact of this basin. Stelmine has 100% ownership of 1,784 claims or 917 km² in this part of northern Quebec, highlighted by the Courcy and Mercator Projects.



Forward-looking statements

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future results-related events. To the extent that any statements in this document contain information that is not historical, then such statements are essentially forward-looking and can often be identified by the use of words such as "considers", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "expects", "projects", "plans", "potential", "suggests" and "believes". Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in the quarterly and annual reports and in the documents submitted to the securities administration available on the SEDAR+ site. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements, which speak only as of the date of this document. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Cautionary statement

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



For further information, contact:

Isabelle Proulx, Investor Relations: President and CEO MarketSmart Communications Inc Tel: 418-626-6333 Adrian Sydenham info@stelmine.com Toll-free: 1-877-261-4466 info@marketsmart.ca

Follow us on:

Website : Twitter : LinkedIn : Facebook: