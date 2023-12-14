Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Strategic Resources Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting

14.12.2023  |  CNW

MONTREAL, Dec. 14, 2023 - Strategic Resources Inc. (TSXV: SR) (the "Company" or "Strategic") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held on December 14, 2023 in Montreal (the "Meeting"). Strategic's shareholders voted in favour of each of the matters considered at the Meeting, including electing each of Sean Cleary, Scott Hicks, Michael Moore, Mark Serdan, Amyot Choquette and Kurt Wasserman as directors of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year, appointing KPMG LLP as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year and authorizing the board of directors to set their remuneration, and approving Strategic's Equity Incentive Plan.

About Strategic Resources

Strategic Resources Inc. (TSXV:SR) is a critical mineral exploration and development company focused on high-purity iron and vanadium projects in Canada and Finland. The Company is developing its flagship BlackRock Project, which is a fully permitted and ready to construct mine, concentrator and metallurgical facility located at the Port Saguenay seaport in Québec with full access to the St. Lawrence Seaway. The Company's Head Office is in Montreal, Quebec.

Further details are available on the Company's website at https://strategic-res.com/. To follow future news releases, please sign up at https://strategic-res.com/contact/.

Follow us on: Twitter or Linkedin.

Strategic Resources Inc.
Signed: "Sean Cleary"
Sean Cleary, CEO & Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/strategic-resources-announces-results-of-shareholder-meeting-302016097.html

SOURCE Strategic Resources Inc.



Contact
For further information email info@strategic-res.com or contact: Alex Meterissian, VP ESG & Communications, +1 (514) 316-7096; Scott Hicks, EVP Corporate Development, +1 (604) 646-1890
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Strategic Resources Inc.

Strategic Resources Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A3D7HW
CA86277X4093
www.strategic-res.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2023.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap