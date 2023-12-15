Triple Point Announces Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Vancouver, December 15, 2023 - Triple Point Resources Ltd. (the "Company") announces that at its 2023 annual general meeting held on December 14, 2023, all resolutions put to the shareholders were passed. A total of 25,863,509 common shares were voted, representing 25.75% of total shares issued and outstanding as of the record date.

AGM Results

The number of directors of the Company was set at four (4) and shareholders approved the re-election of the following directors:

Nominee Percentages of Votes For Percentage of Votes Withheld Julie Lemieux 71.65% 28.35% John Anderson 73.33% 26.67% Fraser Edison 63.05% 36.95% Josee Tremblay 93.00% 7.00%

Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were re-appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors have been authorized to fix their remuneration. 84.21% of the votes were in favour of this resolution and 15.79% of the votes were withheld.

The Company's Stock Option Plan, which is a 10% "rolling" plan, was approved. 81.92% of the votes were in favour of this resolution and 18.08% of the votes were withheld.

At the meeting, certain persons in attendance requested that the meeting be adjourned until January 31, 2024 in order to permit additional nominees to be proposed for election as directors. The Chairman of the meeting denied the request for an adjournment. The Company's articles require that specified advance notice of director nominations be provided in order for such nominations to be valid, and further provide that no adjournment will commence a new time period for the giving of such notice. Consequently, the business of the meeting was conducted as outlined in the notice of meeting dated November 9, 2023, with the results noted above, notwithstanding that the persons requesting the adjournment improperly purported to replace the Chairman and adjourn the meeting, contrary to the Company's articles and applicable statutory requirements. The meeting then concluded.

About Triple Point Resources Ltd.

The Company owns the Fischell's Brook Salt Dome mineral rights, Newfoundland & Labrador's only known salt dome, and a total of 226 sq. km of mineral licenses prospective for salt on the west coast of Newfoundland. The Company is focused on building shareholder value, and will evaluate the timing and method of creating liquidity for Triple Point shareholders. The Company looks forward to updating shareholders on its progress in the near future.

For information with respect to Triple Point Resources Ltd., please contact:

John Anderson, Chairman

(604) 218-7400

janderson@triplepoint.ca

Julie Lemieux, CEO

(403) 554-1562

jlemieux@triplepoint.ca

