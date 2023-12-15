Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. Announces Financing for Up to $1M

VANCOUVER, Dec. 15, 2023 - Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. (CSE:RFLX), (OTCQB:RFLXF), (FSE:HF2) ("Reflex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of units ("Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the "Offering").



Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.15 per Warrant Share for a period of twenty-four months from the date of issuance. The Company intends to use the net proceeds raised from the Offering to undertake advanced exploration and development activities on the Ruby Graphite Property and for general working capital.

All securities issued in the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four month and one day. The Company may pay finder's fees in connection with the Offering. Closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all regulatory approvals, including approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or under any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Paul Gorman

CEO & Director

Reflex Advanced Materials Corp.

Suite 915 - 700 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 1G8

Canada

Tel: (778) 837-7191

Email: info@reflexmaterials.com

About Reflex Advanced Materials

Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. is a mineral exploration company based in British Columbia. Its objective is to locate and, if warranted, develop economic mineral properties in the strategic metals and advanced materials space. It is focused on improving domestic specialty mineral infrastructure efficiencies to meet surging national demand by North American manufacturers. The Company is working to advance its Ruby Graphite Project, located in Beaverhead County, Montana, and ZigZag Property, located in Thunder Bay Mining Division, Crescent Lake Area, Ontario.

For more information, please review the Company's filings available at www.sedarplus.ca and visit the Company's website at www.reflexmaterials.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or" should" occur or be achieved. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the Offering, including the timing, terms, intended use of proceeds and the payment of finder's fees in connection with the Offering, and the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals necessary in connection with the Offering are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Reflex, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the ability to complete exploration work, the results of exploration, continued availability of capital, and changes in general economic, market and business conditions. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. Reflex does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release, and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.