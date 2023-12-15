RT Minerals ("RTM") Announces Summary of Ontario Geological Survey, Ministry of Mines Ontario, RTM Nordica Property Inclusion at OGS Virtual Showcase for 2023

Vancouver, December 15, 2023 - RT Minerals Corp. (TSXV:RTM) (OTC:RTMFF) (the "Company" or "RTM"); RTM's Nordica property is located 45 minutes driving time on paved and dirt roads from Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The property is 100% owned by RTM. The property is host to mineralization consisting of Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Cobalt (Co), Chromite (Cr), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd), Vanadium (V), Selenium (Se) and Titanium (Ti).

On December 1, 2023, RTM's Nordica Property, Ontario, was a part of the OGS Virtual Showcase-2023 on a live OGS video feed for all regional geologists of the OGS and members of the public.

The OGS Virtual Showcase is held each year by the OGS, Ontario, and identifies grass roots and advance stage properties in the Province of Ontario that are considered significant mineral occurrences of interest for further exploration in the province.

The presentation included a map outlining geology, magnetics, calculated vertical derivative, significant mineral occurrences and proposed RTM drill targets on the Nordica property. The map used in the presentation includes some assay results from past operators and recent RTM reconnaissance and surface sampling results. Figure 1 below outlines the Nordica property map and information compiled and presented by the Ontario Geologic Survey for the presentation.

In the next several days RTM will publish a comprehensive summary of the Nordica property with material past and current work from the Nordica Property.

About RT Minerals Corp. RTM is a junior exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RTM". The Company holds a 100% interest, largely royalty-free, in a portfolio of rare earth element, gold and base metal properties in Ontario, Canada.

Nordica Property, Cu, Ni, Co, Cr, Pt, Pt, V, Se and Ti, is 100% owned by RTM. It is comprised of 34 claims in Nordica Township that cover the ultramafic layered Nordica Intrusive Complex in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, within the Superior Province, 60 km southeast of Timmins, Ontario. Previous exploration activity on the Nordica property has encountered Cu grading up to 0.292% (rock-grab samples), Ni up to 0.24% in drill core over 1.0 m, Co up to 614ppm (outcrop), Cr up to 17.7% (grab-rock sample) and Pd up to 1.2ppb (outcrop chip and drill core over 3 1.0m)(MNDM files OFR 6102). There is a 2.5% NSR on all RTM Nordica claims.

Kenogaming, Pharand I and Pharand II Properties (Ni, Cr, Co) consists of 38 claim blocks that are 100% owned with 32 claims royalty free and 6 claims subject to a 2% NSR royalty. The properties are situated in Kenogaming and Pharand Townships in the Northern Swayze Greenstone Belt, located within the Abitibi sub-province of the Superior Province, southwest of Timmins, Ontario. The Properties are located within the Hanrahan assemblage which is confined to the southeastern part of the Northern Swayze Greenstone Belt. Cumulate ultramafic bodies are the specific targets comprising the Kenogaming, Pharand I and Pharand II prospects. In 1979, previous operators tested a strong magnetic anomaly with a 184.5m long diamond drill hole, which intersected up to 0.25% nickel in carbonated and serpentinized cumulate ultramafic with interbeds of chlorite and talc alteration over a 3.0m section at the bottom of the hole.

Ireland Property (Rare Earth Element) is a royalty free 52 claim block covering an inferred carbonatite complex (the "Ireland Complex") located in Ireland Township, 45 km northeast of Smooth Rock Falls, Ontario. The Ireland Complex is 100% owned by RTM and is approximately 4.0 km long, 2.8 km wide, oval shaped and is positioned along a southern extensional splay fault contained within the Kapuskasing Structural Trend. The Kapuskasing Structural Trend contains several well documented carbonatite complexes that contain Niobium, Iron, Titanium and Rare Earth Element resources within various assemblages of carbonatite rocks.

Case Batholith Group 1 and 190 Claim Staking (Rare Earth Element) consists of 90 claims covering the Case Batholith centered on Heighington Township, 85 km northeast of Cochrane, Ontario. The Case Batholith properties are 100% owned and royalty free. The properties occur within the boundaries of the Case Batholith and are specifically located in Heighington, Kenning, Sequin, and Case Townships. Five properties are situated 12 km north of the Power Metals Case Lake lithium/cesium discovery in Steel Township. The 190 newly staked claims adjoin Power Metals and Beyond Lithium land holdings located in the southeastern portion of the Case Batholith.

Case Batholith Group 2 (Rare Earth Element) consists of four properties (113 claim blocks) that are 100% owned and certain of the claims are subject to a 2% NSR royalty, within the boundaries of the Case Batholith in northern Ontario. The four properties are in Agassiz township (29 claims), Potter township (51 claims), Seguin/Challies township (14 claims) and Bragg township (19 claims), Ontario. Substantially all the claim blocks have been acquired based on magnetic signatures resembling east - west trending pegmatitic dykes and laccolith structures contained within the tonalite/granodiorite rock assemblages of the Case Batholith.

Sheba-Michie-Alma (Cu, Ni , Co, Cr, Pt), ("Sheba") consists of 194 mineral claims within the northwest -southeast trending Michie, Sheba and Alma Township corridor in the Abitibi Greenstone belt, located within the Superior Province, 70 km southeast of Timmins, Ontario. The Sheba property is 100% owned and royalty-free. The Sheba property is prospective for Cu, Ni, Co, Cr, Pt, and Pd mineralization (MNDM files 42A02SE2019). Previous limited surface sampling activities have encountered 0.19% Cu, 0.14% Ni and 0.34% Cr immediately west of the Sheba South block in ultramafic pyroxenite-peridotite assemblages.

Kendrey Property (Rare Earth Element) consists of 32 claims in the Kendrey and Colquhoun Townships located 14 km southeast of Smooth Rock Falls, Ontario that are 100% owned and royalty free. The property covers what appears to be a large, inferred carbonatite complex that is prospective for rare earth elements, primarily niobium. The intrusive is approximately 2.8 km wide and 2.7 km long. It is positioned along a southeastern extensional splay fault belonging to the Kapuskasing Structural Trend.

Galna / Moody Property (Cu, Ni, Co, Cr) consists of four separate claim blocks totalling 24 cells in the Galna and Moody Townships, located 35 km east of Iroquois Falls, Ontario. The Company acquired 100% interest in the property by map staking.

Timmins Property (Base Metals) is a royalty free 16-claim block located approximately 50 km southeast of Timmins, Ontario, and is 100% owned by RTM. The property features several mineralized fault systems that suggest proximity to a base metal source.

Milligan Property (Gold) is a royalty free 16-claim block located approximately 75 km northeast of Timmins, Ontario, and is 100% owned by RTM. Milligan Property (Gold) covers the southeast extension of the volcanic stratigraphy hosting the Eastford Lake gold discovery of 142.2 g/t Au over 3.0 m announced by Explor Resources in 2009.

Blakelock Property (Gold) is a royalty free 9-claim block located approximately 75 km northeast of Cochrane, Ontario, and is 100% owned by RTM. The property is host to a massive east-west trending magnetic high intrusive complex that was subject to limited drilling in 1967.

Mcquibban Property (Gold) is a royalty free 19-claim block located approximately 50 km north of Cochrane, Ontario, and is 100% owned by RTM. The property hosts a strong 3.0 km long east-west trending inferred oxide facies banded iron formation, in which one historical drill hole encountered a gold mineralized interval of 5.47 g/t Au over 1.2m.

