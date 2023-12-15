CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Stinger Resources Announces Positive Annual General Meeting Results

This release corrects and replaces the announcement made earlier today.

Cardston, December 15, 2023 - Stinger Resources Inc. (TSXV: STNG) ("the Corporation"), a Canadian gold exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held on December 14, 2023.

With strong voter participation, shareholders of the Corporation overwhelmingly approved all matters described in the Corporation's Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular dated November 9, 2023 ("Circular"), being:

Limiting the number of directors to five (5); The election of Darren Blaney, Robert Edwards, Dennis Edwards, Tobin Wood, and Sean Pownall as directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year; To re-appoint Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, of Vancouver, British Columbia, as the Corporation's auditor for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix their renumeration; and The approval and adoption of the Corporation's Stock Option Plan

Darren Blaney, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We appreciate the support that our shareholders have given us through tough markets, and with gold looking to strengthen, we are looking forward to a promising 2024. We have some exceptional properties in excellent jurisdictions and are anxious to uncover the potential they contain."

About Stinger Resources

Stinger holds interests in gold and silver properties in British Columbia, including the 100% owned past producing Dunwell Mine which is located near Stewart in the prolific "Golden Triangle".

In addition, Stinger owns the Gold Hill project located near Fort Steele, as well as optioned interests in the Ample Goldmax, Silver Side and Glitter King properties, all of which are located in other prospective areas of the Province of British Columbia.

For further information please contact Kelvin Burton at:

Phone: 587-271-0999

Email: kburton@stingerresources.com

Further information about Stinger can be found on its website at: www.stingerresources.com

