China Gold International Resources announces the gradual resumption of its Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine

VANCOUVER, December 18, 2023 - China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSX:CGG); (HKEX:2099) ("China Gold International Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the gradual resumption of certain operations at its Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine (the "Jiama Mine") has begun on December 15, 2023 following the receipt of approval from the Lhasa Municipal Government, in line with previous announcements in relation to the overflow at the Guolanggou Tailings Dam at the Jiama Mine.

The resumption of operations includes the underground void management and the restart of the Phase I processing plant of the Jiama Mine with a daily processing capacity of 6,000 tonnes. The tailings produced from processing operations will all be backfilled to the underground voids through the backfilling system. The Company has carried out a plan for the full resumption of operations, and the restart of the Phase I processing plant is the first step in the overall plan. The repair and reinforcement work at the Guolanggou Tailings Dam has been fully completed, and the safety assessment report has been completed, awaiting acceptance and approval by the government. The review process of the subsequent tailings discharge plan is occurring simultaneously. The Company will continue to proceed towards the resumption of full production on its design capacity at the Jiama Mine.

About China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources is a gold and base metal mining company incorporated in BC, Canada and operates two mines, the CSH Gold Mine in Inner Mongolia, China and the Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine in Tibet, China. The Company's objective is to build shareholder value through growing production at its current mining operations, expanding its resource base, and acquiring and developing new projects internationally. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CGG) and the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEx: 2099).

For further information on the Company, please refer to SEDAR's website at www.sedar.com, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited's website at www.hkex.com.hk, the Company's website at www.chinagoldintl.com, or call the Company at +1-604-609-0598 and email to info@chinagoldintl.com.

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information regarding China Gold International Resources contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although China Gold International Resources believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. China Gold International Resources cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, most of which are beyond its control, and that future events and results may vary substantially from what China Gold International Resources currently foresees. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration results, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The information contained herein is stated as of the current date and subject to change after that date.

