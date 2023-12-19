Pacific Empire Announces Private Placement Financing

Vancouver, December 19, 2023 - Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a British Columbia copper-gold explorer, announces that it intends to issue, pursuant to a non-brokered private placement, up to 20,000,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a price of C$0.01 per Share for gross proceeds of up to $200,000. In addition, the Company announces that it intends to issue up to 15,000,000 Flow-Through shares of the Company ("FT Shares") at a price of C$0.015 per FT Share for gross proceeds of up to $225,000 (collectively, the "Offering").

The funds will be used for exploration on its flagship Trident copper-gold-silver porphyry project and for general working purposes.

Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or around January 10, 2024 and is subject to all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company also announces that it has received notice that Teako Minerals ("Teako") has elected to terminate the Option Agreement on the Company's Pinnacle project, whereby Teako had the right to acquire a 70% interest in the Pinnacle project.

About Pacific Empire

Pacific Empire is a copper exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PEMC. The Company has a district scale land position in north-central British Columbia totaling 22,541 hectares.

British Columbia is a "Green" copper jurisdiction with abundant hydroelectric power, access and infrastructure in close proximity to the end market.

Forward-Looking Statements

