Gold Reserve Announces Stock Option Grant

Gold Reserve Inc. (TSX.V: GRZ) (OTCQX: GDRZF) ("the Company") announces the grant of 145,000 stock options to David Knight, a director of the Company. These stock options, which were granted on December 14, 2023, are exercisable at US $2.52, have a 10-year term and have been issued pursuant to the Company's 2012 Equity Incentive Plan, as amended.
This release has been approved by Rockne J. Timm, CEO of the Company.
