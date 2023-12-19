Orosur Mining Inc Announces AGM Results

LONDON, December 19, 2023 - Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or "the Company") (AIM:OMI)(TSX-V:OMI), the minerals explorer and developer operating in Colombia, Argentina, Nigeria and Brazil, announces that at the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held at 10:00 a.m. EST today, all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed.

Details of the voting are set out below:

AGM Voting Results

At the AGM, a total of 37,810,001 common shares of the 188,560,300 shares outstanding as at the record date of November 8th 2023, were voted at the meeting, representing approximately 20.1% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. The votes cast were as follows:

ORDINARY BUSINESS FOR AGAINST VOTES WITHELD VOTES FOR

% to set the number of directors of the Company for the ensuing year at four (4) members; 37,041,165 768,836 0 98.0% to elect Bradley George as a director of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year; 33,700,673 0 3,388,284 90.9% to elect Thomas Masney as a director of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year; 36,675,186 0 413,771 98.9% to elect Louis Castro as a director of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year; 33,703,673 0 3,385,284 90.9%% to elect Nick von Schirnding as a director of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year; 36,675,071 0 413,886 98.9% to appoint Baker Tilly WM LLP, as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and, to authorise the board of directors to fix the auditors' remuneration; 37,204,516 0 71,724 99.8% to approve the new Equity Incentive Plan; 36,656,204 966,514 0 97.4% to approve the cancellation of existing stock options and the issue of Restricted Stock units under the new Equity Incentive Plan and related matters. 33,870,877 3,741,841 0 90.0%

