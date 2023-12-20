SSR Mining Announces Sale of EMX Units

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX: SSRM, ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement with Scotiabank under which Scotiabank will purchase by way of a block trade 6,161,524 units (the "Units") at a price of C$1.93 per Unit for gross proceeds to SSR Mining of C$11,891,741 (approximately US$8.9 million) (the "Sale"). Each Unit consists of one freely-tradeable common share of EMX Royalty Corp. (NYSE American: EMX; TSX Venture: EMX; Frankfurt: 6E9) ("EMX") owned by SSR Mining (each, a "Common Share") and one right (each, an "Option") to purchase an additional common share of EMX owned by SSR Mining (each, an "Option Share" and together with the Common Shares, the "Shares") at a price of C$2.27 per share expiring on December 31, 2024. In the event all of the Options are exercised, the total gross proceeds to SSR Mining would be C$25,878,401 (approximately US$19.4 million) at a blended price of C$2.10 per share.

Immediately prior to the Sale, SSR Mining owned 12,323,048 common shares of EMX representing approximately 11.0% of the issued and outstanding common shares of EMX. As a result of the Sale and prior to any exercise of the Options, SSR Mining's ownership in EMX has decreased to 6,161,524 common shares, representing approximately 5.5% of the issued and outstanding common shares of EMX. If all of the Options are exercised, SSR Mining will own no common shares of EMX. The Sale is expected to close on December 22, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. Net proceeds of the Sale will be paid directly to SSR Mining. EMX will not receive any proceeds from the Sale.

The proceeds of the Sale will be used towards SSR Mining's organic growth initiatives and ongoing capital returns, reflecting the Company's successful strategy of reinvesting proceeds from non-core asset sales into higher-return opportunities within the Company's portfolio. Since the start of 2021, SSR Mining has realized in excess of US$300 million in aggregate consideration for non-core asset sales.

SSR Mining disposed of the Common Shares for the purpose of monetizing its equity position in EMX and may or may not purchase or sell securities of EMX in the future on the open market or in private transactions, depending on market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, EMX's business and financial condition and/or other relevant factors.

This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-104 and National Instrument 62-103. An early warning report regarding the disposition of the Common Shares by SSR Mining will be electronically filed with the Securities Commission in each jurisdiction where EMX is reporting, a copy of which will be available under EMX's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Units under the Sale have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in the United States (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in the Securities Act), except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Units in any jurisdiction in which the offering or sale is not permitted.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a leading, free cash flow focused gold company with four producing operations located in the USA, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina, combined with a global pipeline of high-quality development and exploration assets. Over the last three years, the four operating assets combined have produced on average more than 700,000 gold-equivalent ounces annually. SSR Mining is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the NASDAQ and the TSX, and SSR on the ASX.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for statements of historical fact relating to us, certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information, future oriented financial information, or financial outlooks (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may be contained in this document and our other public filings. Forward-looking information relates to statements concerning our outlook and anticipated events or results and, in some cases, can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "projects", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking information and statements in this news release are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although SSR Mining believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information and statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information and statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this news release. The key risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: local and global political and economic conditions; governmental and regulatory requirements and actions by governmental authorities, including changes in government policy, government ownership requirements, changes in environmental, tax and other laws or regulations and the interpretation thereof; developments with respect to global pandemics or epidemics, including the duration, severity, scope and potential impacts on mining operations; and other risk factors detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR and the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR.

Forward-looking information and statements in this news release include any statements concerning, among other things: SSR Mining's investment in EMX; forecasts and outlook, including related to timing, proceeds and expectations regarding the sales of securities; negotiation and completion of transactions; receipt of regulatory approvals; and any and all other timing, exploration, development, operational, financial, budgetary, economic, legal, social, environmental, regulatory, and political matters that may influence or be influenced by future events or conditions.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including, but not limited in any manner to, those disclosed in any other of our filings on EDGAR and SEDAR, and include: foreign currency exchange rates; interest rates; access to capital markets and associated cost of funds; ability to negotiate, finalize, and execute relevant agreements; and any and all other timing, exploration, development, operational, financial, budgetary, economic, legal, social, geopolitical, regulatory and political factors that may influence future events or conditions. While the Company considers these factors and assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.

The above list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking information. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information and statements. Forward-looking information and statements are only predictions based on the Company's current expectations and our projections about future events. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information for a variety of reasons including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filings on our website at www.ssrmining.com, on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and on the ASX at www.asx.com.au and other unforeseen events or circumstances. Other than as required by law, the Company does not intend, and undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect, among other things, new information or future events. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

