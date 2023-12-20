Trail Carbon Capture Pilot Plant Now Operational 

TRAIL, Dec. 20, 2023 - Teck Resources Ltd. (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") today announced the Carbon Capture Pilot Plant at its Trail Operations in southern British Columbia is now operating and successfully capturing carbon dioxide (CO 2 ).

"This is an important milestone as we advance our understanding of the potential of carbon capture technology to reduce emissions at our operations," said Jonathan Price, President & CEO. "This project is part of Teck's ongoing work to take action on climate change and achieve our long-term goal of net-zero operations by 2050."

The Carbon Capture Pilot Plant separates CO 2 from the Acid Plant flue gas at Trail Operations at a rate of one tonne per day and will operate through 2024 for testing and data collection purposes. Teck's Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS) pilot project is also evaluating options for the utilization and/or storage of the captured CO 2 at Trail Operations.

The CCUS pilot supports Teck's Net-Zero Climate Change Strategy, including our goal to reduce the carbon intensity of our operations by 33% by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Teck acknowledges the support of the CleanBC Industry Fund for its funding contribution towards the CCUS Pilot Plant Feasibility Study and development of a CO 2 storage pilot project. The CleanBC Industry Fund highlights the alignment between industry and government in achieving Canada's goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

Teck Trail Operations is also currently advancing the potential development of a large-scale electric vehicle battery recycling facility. Trail Operations' current recycling program includes lead batteries, zinc alkaline batteries, and cathode ray tube (CRT) glass.

Click here to learn more about the CleanBC Industry Fund.

Click here to learn more about Teck's approach to taking action on climate change.

Media Download: Click here

About Teck

As one of Canada's leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK.

