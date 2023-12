Nickelex Provides Corporate Update

Vancouver, December 20, 2023 - Nickelex Resource Corp. (TSXV: NICK) (OTCQB: NKLXF) ("Nickelex" or the "Company") reports that all ordinary resolutions placed before the annual general meeting held on November 18, 2023 were passed. Smythe LLP, Chartered Accountants were re-appointed as auditors of Nickelex and the Company's rolling stock option plan was approved. The plan is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

As well, shareholders elected incumbent directors John Kerr, Lawrence Page, K.C., Brian McGrath, Joseph A. Kizis, Jr., Killian Ruby and Alfred Stewart. The directors subsequently re-appointed John Kerr as President, Lawrence Page as Chairman, Graham Thatcher as Chief Financial Officer and Arie Page as Corporate Secretary.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"John Kerr"

John Kerr, President, Nickelex Resource Corp.

For further information, please visit Nickelex's website at www.nickelexresource.com or contact us at 604.641.2759 or by email at corpdev@mnxltd.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/191809