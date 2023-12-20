Stratabound Strengthens Team, Appoints Buddy Doyle, Geologist and Mining Executive, as VP Exploration

Toronto, December 20, 2023 - Stratabound Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SB) (OTCQB: SBMIF) ("Stratabound" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has appointed Buddy Doyle, experienced mine builder and geologist, as its Vice President of Exploration.

Wendy T. Chan - Interim CEO of Stratabound comments, "Mr. Doyle is a geologist credited with several greenfield assets in identification, exploration, through to development and production. His unparalleled advantage in being an experienced geologist and seeing project financing through development and production at both Amarillo Gold and Western Potash serves as a great roadmap for our California Fremont Gold project. I am also looking forward to Buddy's clear exploration insights on our high potential greenfield assets in Yukon and New Brunswick."

Jonathan Hill, director and chairman of the technical committee, comments, "Mr. Doyle's extensive and relevant experience will add significant strength and depth to our technical team. His impeccable discovery record in comparable orogenic terrains to those hosting our core assets in the emerging Yukon (Golden Culvert - Win) and New Brunswick (McIntyre Brook) gold camps will importantly underpin exploration efforts to advance these assets. The recent discovery of a reduced intrusion-related gold system at Win clearly enhances the upside potential to the gold endowment already demonstrated within the extensive Golden Culvert tenement package while we look forward to progressing McIntyre Brook to the drill-targeting stage based on encouraging exploration results to date and the nearby success of Puma Exploration on their contiguous permits."

Mr. Doyle has 25 years' experience in mineral exploration. He worked for Rio Tinto PLC for over 23 years; most recently he was Exploration Vice President of Kennecott Canada Exploration Inc. (owned by Rio Tinto), in charge of diamond exploration in North America. He was a key member of the Kennecott Exploration Australia team that discovered the multi-million ounce Minifie gold deposits at Lihir in 1987-1988 and led the team which discovered the Diavik diamond deposits in 1994-1995. Few geologists have seen 2 projects from discovery through to decision to mine. Mr. Doyle is recognized by his peers in the exploration industry as an authority on diamond exploration and kimberlite geology and has authored/co-authored numerous papers on these subjects. He was awarded the 2007 Hugo Dummitt Award for excellence in Diamond exploration. Since leaving Rio Tinto Mr. Doyle has remained active in the diamond sector through consultancy and directorships. As CEO of Amarillo Gold from 2004 to 2017 he oversaw a near-production gold project in Brazil and he was founder and a director of Western Potash from 2007-2017, which discovered and developed the now-in-production Milestone Potash Project in Saskatchewan. Additionally, Mr. Doyle is a Fellow of AusIMM, a professional association.

Mr. Doyle brings to the Company a disciplined scientific approach to mineral exploration and managerial skills that have a proven track record. He holds a BSc in Applied Geology from the Queensland University of Technology.

About Stratabound Minerals

Stratabound Minerals Corp. is a Canadian exploration and development company with grassroots and advanced exploration properties in highly prospective and safe mining jurisdictions.

Its Golden Culvert and Win Projects, Yukon, covering 99.5 km2 across a 27-km strike length, are situated in a district-scale, high-grade-gold-mineralized trend within the southern portion of the Tombstone Gold Belt. Gold deposits and occurrences within the Belt include Fort Knox, Pogo, Brewery Creek and Dublin Gulch, and Snowline Gold's Valley target on its Rogue property in the Selwyn Basin.

Its McIntyre Brook Project, New Brunswick, covering 120 km2 and a 17-km strike length in the emerging Triple Fault Gold Belt, is surrounded by Puma Exploration's Williams Brook Project (5.55 g/t Au over 50m) and is hosted by orogenic rocks of similar age and structure as New Found Gold's Queensway Project.

The Company is also advancing its Fremont Gold development project in the historic Mother Lode Gold Belt of California where 50,000,000 oz of gold has been produced. Fremont, located 500km north of Equinox Gold's Castle Mountain and Mesquite mines, has a PEA with an after-tax NPV of USD $217MM, a 21% IRR, 11-year LOM, averaging 118k ounces per annum at USD $1,750 gold. The project hosts an NI 43-101 resource of 1.16 MMoz at 1.90 g/t Au within 19.0 MMt Indicated, and 2.02 MMoz at 2.22 g/t Au within 28.3 MMt Inferred. The MRE evaluates only 1.4 km of the 4 km strike length of the Fremont property that features 4 gold-mineralized zones. Significantly, three step-out holes at depth hit structure, typical of orogenic deposits that often occur at depth. Fremont is located on private land in Mariposa, the original gold rush county and is 1.5 hours from Fresno, California. The property has year-round road access and is close to airports and rail. Please refer to the Fremont Gold project PEA dated Apr. 4, 2023 under NI 43-101 guidelines. The technical report has been reviewed and approved by independent "Qualified Persons" Eugene Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET, and Andrew Bradfield, P.Eng. both of P&E, and Travis Manning, P.E. of KCA.

The Company also holds a pipeline of early-stage exploration projects including the critical mineral Captain Cobalt-Copper-Gold Deposit in New Brunswick and the Dingman Gold Project, Ontario.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, Director, BSc (Hons) (Economic Geology - UCT), FAusIMM, and who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.stratabound.com or contact:

Gary Nassif

Senior Vice President, Director

info@stratabound.com

+1 (416) 915-4157

Kevin Shum

Investor Relations

kevin@jeminicapital.com

+1 (647) 725-3888 ext 702

