Camino Closes Private Placement of $2.0M; Funding for Discovery Drilling at the Maria Cecilia Copper Porphyry Complex, Peru

VANCOUVER, December 20, 2023 - Camino Minerals Corp. (TSXV:COR)(OTC PINK:CAMZF) (WKN: A116E1) ("Camino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered fully-subscribed private placement for gross proceeds of $2,000,000 (the "Financing"). The primary use of the gross proceeds will be the commencement of drilling activities at the Company's 100% owned Maria Cecilia porphyry complex ("Maria Cecilia"),corporate working capital, and business development activities.

Two drilling campaigns are planned in Peru for the first half of 2024 at the Company's Los Chapitos IOCG and Maria Cecilia porphyry copper properties. Exploration drilling at the Company's Los Chapitos copper property located in Arequipa will commence on December 22, 2023, and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024. The Los Chapitos drilling campaign is fully funded through a $1,500,000 earn-in payment by Camino's exploration partner at Los Chapitos, Nittetsu Mining Co., Ltd. Exploration drilling at the Company's Maria Cecilia copper property, located in Ancash, is expected to start at the beginning of the second quarter of 2024, after drilling is completed at Los Chapitos.

"Camino is now funded for exploration drilling at two of our copper exploration properties in Peru in the first half of 2024, Los Chapitos IOCG and the Maria Cecilia porphyry complex", said Jay Chmelauskas, CEO of Camino. "Both properties have had significant historical drilling of over 20,000 and 30,000 metres, respectively. The proposed drilling campaigns with a combined meterage of up to 4,000 metres are designed as step-out drillholes to potentially make new copper discoveries at both properties."

The Financing consisted of 33,333,334 units (each, a "Unit") at a price per Unit of $0.06. Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrantentitles holders to purchase an additional common share at an exercise price of $0.10 per Warrant share within thirty-six months following the closing date of the Financing. In the event the volume-weighted average closing price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") exceeds $0.20 for twenty consecutive trading days, the Company retains the option to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to thirty days after a public announcement of its election to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants.

Camino has paid finders' fees of $9,110 in cash and such finders' fees were paid in accordance with the policies of the Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Financing will be subject to a hold period expiring April 21, 2024.

Certain insiders acquired an aggregate of 5,000,000 Units in the Financing, and as such, the Financing is considered a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The Company has relied on exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of the insiders' participation in the Financing, as such participation in the Financing does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

About Camino Minerals Corporation

Camino is a discovery and development stage copper exploration company. Camino is focused on advancing its high-grade Los Chapitos copper project located in Peru through to resource delineation and to add new discoveries. Camino has also permitted the Maria Cecilia copper porphyry project for a planned exploration drilling program. In addition, Camino has increased its land position at its copper and silver Plata Dorada project. Camino seeks to acquire a portfolio of advanced copper assets that have the potential to deliver copper into an electrifying copper intensive global economy. For more information, please refer to Camino's website at www.caminocorp.com.

Jose A. Bassan, FAusIMM (CP) 227922, MSc. Geologist, an independent geologist and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this document. Mr. Bassan has reviewed and verified relevant data supporting the technical disclosure, including sampling and analytical test data.

