Affinity Metals Corp. Announces Cancellation of Incentive Stock Options

Vancouver, December 20, 2023 - Affinity Metals Corp. (CSE: AFF) reports that it has cancelled an aggregate of 2,315,000 Incentive Stock Options. The subject Options were cancelled effective December 20, 2023, and are comprised of 425,000 options previously granted on November 14, 2017, at an exercise price of $0.06 per share, 850,000 options previously granted on May 21, 2020, at an exercise price of $0.11 per share, and 1,040,000 options previously granted on October 29, 2020, at an exercise price of $0.11 per share.
About Affinity Metals
Affinity is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of strategic metal deposits within North America. The Company presently holds the Regal Property near Revelstoke, British Columbia and the Windfall North Property located adjacent to Osisko's Windfall project in Quebec.
