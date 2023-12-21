Canada Silver Cobalt Works Reflects on a Productive Year of Achievements

New discoveries of precious and battery metals and progress towards surfacing value for shareholders through a spinout of a potentially large nickel-copper-cobalt property in Quebec

Coquitlam, December 21, 2023 - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") has experienced a dynamic and fruitful year marked by significant milestones across its diverse portfolio of mining projects. The company achieved notable progress in key areas, demonstrating its commitment to exploration, innovation, and sustainable resource development.

"Despite difficult market conditions, the Company was able to move forward on a number of fronts in 2023. We expect to make several announcements in Q1 2024 on the results of the exploration activities we undertook in the second half of the year and to provide further information on our plans for the different properties," said Matthew Halliday, P. Geo., President and Chief Operating Officer.

Summary Review of 2023 Activities

Castle East - Uncovering Riches Below Ground

January 17th: Canada Silver Cobalt unveiled promising gold intercepts at Castle East, highlighting the success of the previous drill program and the potential for gold to be an important addition to the major high-grade silver-cobalt deposit at Castle East.

May 8th: Additional targets were identified, leading to surface stripping to further explore gold and silver intercepts. Following the receipt of permits, the company initiated stripping activities, followed by analytical work that culminated in a successful drilling campaign later in the year.

June 28th: An airborne survey, employing ALS Goldspot's MPASS technology, was conducted at the Castle Mine property, adding important geological data for the Company's drill targeting.

Prospecting efforts resulted in a noteworthy 6.07 g/t gold hit southwest of Castle East drilling. Successful stripping and channel sampling around this area revealed multiple surface samples with gold concentrations up to 3.2 g/t.

November 30th: Drilling activities commenced at Castle, targeting new gold and silver mineralization, and further advancing the exploration efforts.

Processing and Re2Ox - Extracting Value from Waste

January 25th: Canada Silver Cobalt achieved a major milestone by releasing assay results showcasing 29,165 g/t silver extracted from concentrate of Castle mine waste rock.

February 7th: Additional assays from concentrate revealed 11% cobalt and 4% nickel content.

The company is eagerly anticipating new legislation and regulations for Ontario Recovery Permits, offering benefits such as mineral recovery from tailings and waste piles without a closure plan at the Castle and Beaver properties. This may also open up the opportunity for the Company to process waste materials from other properties not held by the Company.

Coniagas - A Strategic Spinout

February 16th: Phase 2 drilling results at the Graal property in northern Quebec were released, highlighting massive and semi-massive sulphide zones with exciting high-grade nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrations. The Company is working on a spinout of the Graal property into a separate publicly traded company called Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

May 2nd: The technical report on the Graal project was updated, providing valuable insights into the project's potential.

December 4th: Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. achieved a conditional listing on the TSX Venture Exchange, marking a significant step forward for the spinout.

St. Denis and Sangster - Lithium and Pegmatite Discoveries

Throughout the year, Canada Silver Cobalt made significant strides at St. Denis and Sangster in northern Ontario, expanding its lithium and pegmatite exploration efforts.

July 10th: An ALS Goldspot MPASS technology airborne survey covered the entire Sangster claims and select areas of St. Denis, contributing to the ongoing exploration initiatives.

October 17th: Geologists confirmed numerous pegmatites while on the ground at Sangster with a notable 20m wide and 70m long pegmatite discovery.

October 25th: Discovery of 12 new promising pegmatite areas and samples taken at St. Denis, emphasizing the fruitful exploration program and the ongoing goal of mapping and sampling multiple pegmatites.

Lac Edouard - A New Frontier for Exploration

November 28th: Canada Silver Cobalt acquired the 2,335-hectare Lac Guay property near Lac Edouard in central Quebec with geologically favorable conditions for base metal and gold exploration.

December 18th: Drilling commenced at the Company's Lowney-Lac Edouard property, focusing on nickel-copper exploration, opening up new possibilities for resource discovery.

As Canada Silver Cobalt reflects on the accomplishments of the past year, the Company remains committed to responsible and innovative resource development, positioning itself for continued success in the mining industry.

