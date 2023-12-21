Alcoa appoints Matt Reed as EVP and Chief Operations Officer

Alcoa Corp. (NYSE: AA) today announced that it has appointed Matt Reed as Alcoa's Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, effective January 1, 2024.

Reed, who will be based in Western Australia, will lead Alcoa's global operations, including bauxite mines, alumina refineries, and aluminum smelters. He will be accountable for operational excellence, focusing on safety, environmental management, productivity, cost management, and long-term strategic planning.

Reed is currently the Vice President of Operations for Australia and serves concurrently as President, Alcoa of Australia. He joined Alcoa in June of 2023.

"Matt is a very strong leader who will help us drive a high-performance culture across our assets," said Alcoa President and CEO William F. Oplinger. "He is guided by integrity and a passion for building capable and motivated teams. He will build on the work he's already accomplished, driving increased stability while successfully managing a range of complex initiatives."

Reed has more than 25 years of experience in the resource sector, including mining and minerals processing. Prior to joining Alcoa, he served as the Operations Executive (Chief Operating Officer) of OZ Minerals, leading assets and projects in Australia and Brazil. Prior to OZ Minerals, Reed was the Executive Managing Director (Chief Operating Officer) of SIMEC Mining, where he had multisite responsibility for commodity exploration, development, and operations in addition to business development and marketing.

Oplinger, who was appointed President and CEO in September of 2023, has maintained the responsibilities associated with his prior role as Chief Operations Officer. Oplinger will continue with those responsibilities until Reed's appointment on January 1, 2024. Meanwhile, Reed will continue as Vice President Operations, Australia, and President, Alcoa of Australia, until January 31, at which point an interim Vice President Operations for Australia will be appointed. A permanent Vice President Operations for Australia will be named after a competitive search process.

About Alcoa Corporation

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products with a vision to reinvent the aluminum industry for a sustainable future. With a values-based approach that encompasses integrity, operating excellence, care for people and courageous leadership, our purpose is to Turn Raw Potential into Real Progress. Since developing the process that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life, our talented Alcoans have developed breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to greater efficiency, safety, sustainability and stronger communities wherever we operate.

