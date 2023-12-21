Pan American Announces Uplisting on the OTCQB

CALGARY, Dec. 21, 2023 - Pan American Energy Corp. (the "Company" or "Pan American") (CSE: PNRG) (OTCQB: PAANF) (FRA: SS60) is pleased to announce that it has successfully upgraded from the OTC Pink Market to the OTCQB Venture Market.



The Company's common shares started trading on the OTCQB under the symbol "PAANF" as of the opening of the market on December 21, 2023. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "PNRG" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "SS60".

Pan American Energy CEO, Jason Latkowcer commented, "We believe that uplisting to the OTCQB is an ascent towards greater capital markets visibility and will open doors to a wider audience in the United States. This milestone is a testament to our commitment to growth and accessibility, and we are excited by the opportunity to foster greater awareness amongst investor communities."

The OTCQB, operated by OTC Markets Group, Inc., is a market designed for developing and entrepreneurial companies in the United States and abroad. To be eligible for trading on the OTCQB, companies must be current in their financial reporting with the Securities and Exchange Commission, pass a minimum bid price test, maintain audited financials through a PCAOB registered firm, and undergo company verification and management certification on an annual basis.

About Pan American Energy Corp.

Pan American Energy Corp. (CSE: PNRG) (OTCQB: PAANF) (FSE: SS60) is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties containing battery metals in North America.

The Company executed an option agreement in Canada with Magabra Resources, providing for the right to acquire up to a 90% interest in the drill-ready Big Mack Lithium Project, 80 km north of Kenora, Ontario. The Company has also entered a property option agreement with Horizon Lithium LLC providing for the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Horizon Lithium Project, located within Esmeralda County - Tonopah Lithium Belt, Nevada, USA. To register for investor updates, please visit https://panam-energy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the anticipated benefits of listing on the OTCQB, including greater capital markets visibility and awareness. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information, including the assumption that the Company will remain listed on the OTCQB and that it will recognize the anticipated benefits of listing on the OTCQB, including that the Company's securities will receive greater visibility and awareness amongst investor communities. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include the risk that the Company de-lists from the OTCQB or otherwise does not realize the anticipated benefits from its listing on the OTCQB, including that shareholders do not experience increased liquidity in the common shares of the Company as a result of its uplisting on the OTCQB. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.