Barksdale Cancels Amendment to Expiry Date and Exercise Price of Warrants and Replaces with new Warrants

21.12.2023  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, December 21, 2023 - Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") announces that further to its news release dated December 13, 2023, the Company will be cancelling, instead of extending, certain share purchase warrants, currently held by Delbrook Capital Advisors Inc. that were scheduled to expire December 31, 2023 and replacing these with new share purchase warrants exercisable at $0.60 per share expiring December 31, 2024.

Barksdale Resources Corp., a 2023 OTCQX BEST 50 Company, is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of highly prospective base metal projects in North America. Barksdale is currently advancing the Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver and San Antonio copper projects, both of which are in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona, as well as the San Javier copper-gold project in central Sonora, Mexico.

