Gold Royalty Completes Acquisition of Québec Royalty Portfolio

00:15 Uhr

VANCOUVER, Dec. 21, 2023 - Gold Royalty Corp. ("Gold Royalty" or the "Company") (NYSE American: GROY) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated November 2, 2023, it has completed the acquisition of a portfolio of 21 royalties located in Québec from SOQUEM (Société Québécoise d'exploration minière), a subsidiary of Investissement Québec.

Pursuant to the transaction, the Company acquired the royalty portfolio for consideration C$1.0 million, which was satisfied through the issuance of 496,785 common shares to SOQUEM at a deemed price of approximately US$1.50 per share.

Table 1. SOQUEM Royalty Portfolio

Property

Royalty

Commodities

Operator

Aquilon

1.0% NSR

Au

Sirios Resources

Casault

1.0% NSR

Au

Midland Exploration

Chute-des-Passes

0.5% NSR

Ni

Canada Silver Cobalt Works

Des Meloizes

3.0% NSR

Zn, Ag

Generic Gold Corp.

Detour

Milestone Payment

Au

Probe Gold

Dileo Nord

1.0% NSR

Cu, Mo, Au, Ag

Troilus Gold Corp.

Duquet

0.75 NSR

Zn, Cu, Pb, Au

Azimut Exploration Inc.

Eastmain Ouest

0.7% NSR

Au

Azimut Exploration Inc.

Fancamp

1.5% NSR

Au

IAMGOLD

Generation Selbaie Bloc 5-6

1.0% NSR

Au, Ag

Midland Exploration

Generation Selbaie Bloc 7

0.5% NSR

Zn

Maple Gold Mines / Agnico Eagle

Gîte Fenton

1.0% NSR

Au, Mo

Cartier Resources Inc.

Hazeur

1.0% NSR

Au

BTM Corporation

Jouvex

1.0% NSR

Au

Midland Exploration

La Roncière

1.25% NSR

Au

Imperial Mining Group

Lingwick

1.5% NSR

Cu, Zn, Au, Ag

Midland Exploration

Monique

0.38% NSR

Au

Probe Gold

Noyard

1.0% NSR

Au

Vior

Noyell

1.0% NSR

Au, Zn

Magna Terra Minerals

Pitt Gold

1.0% NSR

Au

Duquesne Gold Mines (First Mining)

Quévillon Nord

1.0-2.0% NSR

Ag

Osisko Mining

Verneuil

0.5% NSR

Au

Vior
About Gold Royalty Corp.

Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Its mission is to acquire royalties, streams and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a balanced portfolio offering near, medium and longer-term attractive returns for its investors. Gold Royalty's diversified portfolio currently consists primarily of net smelter return royalties on gold properties located in the Americas.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gold-royalty-completes-acquisition-of-quebec-royalty-portfolio-302021372.html

SOURCE Gold Royalty Corp.



Contact
Gold Royalty Corp., Telephone: (833) 396-3066, Email: info@goldroyalty.com
