GoviEx Announces Closing of $13.8 Million Bought Deal Offering, Including Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

Vancouver, December 22, 2023 - GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQB: GVXXF) ("GoviEx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company closed its previously announced bought deal prospectus offering of units (the "Units") of the Company, including exercise in full of the over-allotment option (the "Offering"). A total of 86,250,000 Units were sold at a price of $0.16 CAD per Unit (the "Offering Price") for gross proceeds of approximately $13,800,000 CAD.

Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Unit Share") and one common share purchase warrant of the Company (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of the U.S. equivalent of $0.21 CAD, being $0.16 USD, for a period of 36 months following the closing date of the Offering. The Offering was completed pursuant to an underwriting agreement dated December 8, 2023, between the Company and Eight Capital, as sole underwriter and bookrunner, (the "Underwriter").

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid to the Underwriter a cash commission of $624,360 CAD and issued to the Underwriter an aggregate of 3,152,250 compensation warrants (the "Compensation Warrants"). Each Compensation Warrant is exercisable into a Unit at the Offering Price until December 22, 2025.

The Company anticipates using the proceeds of the Offering towards, among other things, exploration, engineering and general corporate and working capital purposes, including the feasibility for the Muntanga Project in Zambia and development of the Company's financing options for the Madaouela Project in Niger.

The Offering was completed pursuant to a short form prospectus in Canada (the "Prospectus") in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor will there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

The Warrants are governed by the terms of a Warrant Indenture (the "Warrant Indenture") dated December 22, 2023, between the Company and Computershare Trust Company of Canada as warrant agent, a copy of which will be available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. For further details regarding the Warrants, please refer to the Warrant Indenture.

In connection with the Offering, Mr. Friedland, a director and the Executive Chairman of the Company, acquired 8,500,000 Units; and Mr. Krafft, a director of the Company, acquired 8,500,000 Units (collectively, the "Insiders"). Participation by the Insiders in the Offering was considered a "related party transaction" pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company was exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation or minority shareholder approval in connection with the Insiders' participation in the Offering pursuant to sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of any securities issued to, nor the consideration paid by, the Insiders exceeded 25.0% of the Company's market capitalization. A material change report was not filed in connection with the participation of Insiders in the Offering less than 21 days in advance of the closing of the Offering, as the Insiders' participation had not been confirmed at that time and the Company wishes to complete the Offering in an expeditious manner for business reasons.

About GoviEx Uranium Inc.

GoviEx is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties in Africa. GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its flagship mine-permitted Madaouela project in Niger, its mine-permitted Mutanga project in Zambia.

