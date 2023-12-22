Adamera Announces Financing

Vancouver, December 22, 2023 - Adamera Minerals Corp. (TSXV:ADZ); (OTC:DDNFF) announces it has closed the 1st tranche of the private placement financing of 2,570,000 units for gross proceeds of $128,500. Each unit was priced at $0.05 and consists of one common share and one common share non-transferable warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.10 for two years of the closing date.

The securities issued pursuant to the private placement are subject to a four-month hold period expiring on April 28, 2024. No finder's fees were paid for this financing.

A director of the Company purchased a total of 400,000 units under the private placement.

The financing is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval and acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Adamera

Adamera Minerals Corp. is exploring for a high-grade gold deposit near Republic Washington. This area has reportedly produced 8 million ounces of gold. Adamera is the dominant regional explorer in the area.

