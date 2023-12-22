Global Atomic Closes C$15 Million Private Placement

This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated December 5, 2023 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated November 21, 2023

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2023 - Global Atomic Corp. ("Global Atomic" or the "Company") (TSX: GLO); (OTCQX: GLATF); (FRANKFURT: G12) is pleased to announce the closing of its non-brokered private placement (the "Investment") announced December 18, 2023. The Investment was oversubscribed and consists of 6,000,000 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of C$2.50 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of C$15 million. No commissions or finders fees were payable in connection with the Investment.

Proceeds of the Investment will be used for the continued development of the Company's Dasa Project in the Republic of Niger, working capital and general corporate purposes. Global Atomic worked with Regent Mercantile Holdings Limited ("Regent") and Stephen R. Dattels on the Investment.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant") exercisable at C$3.00 per Common Share. Each Warrant will expire 12 months following the closing date of this Investment (the "Closing Date") subject to accelerated expiry if the ten-day TSX volume weighted average price ("VWAP") exceeds C$3.50 per Common Share for a period of five consecutive trading days.

Stephen G. Roman, President and CEO of Global Atomic noted "The investors including Regent and Mr. Dattels bring significant uranium industry, equity markets and commodity trading experience. This strategic investment coincides with the recognition of the Niger interim government by the UN and Germany as well as the resumption of German military assistance and construction of a military hospital in Niger. Additionally, ECOWAS has established a subgroup of member states to engage with the current Niger government on the return of democratic elections and sanctions relief."

Based on the sensitivity analysis provided in Global Atomic's 2021 Phase 1 Feasibility Study, at recent spot prices for U 3 O 8 of US$80/lb the Dasa Project is expected to generate an IRR of 79.2% and an after-tax NPV @ a discount rate of 8% of US$1.074 billion. Following a 16,000m in-fill and expansion drill program at Dasa, Global Atomic issued the 2023 Mineral Resource Estimate featuring a significant increase in indicated resources. In Q1 2024, the Company plans to issue an updated mine plan and Feasibility Study, which is expected to extend the life of the current Phase 1 Mine Plan and significantly increase Dasa's Mineable Reserves.

About Regent

Regent is a privately-owned Bermuda-based company which invests in a wide range of asset classes. Regent's recent investment has acquired, with other investors, an 18% stake in the Traxys Group, a leading global physical trader and merchant in metals and natural resources. Regent and its predecessor companies have financed numerous mining ventures in diverse commodities including uranium, lithium, nickel, coal, copper, iron ore, potash and gold.

Regent was founded by Mr. Dattels, a seasoned senior mining executive and resource financier who has been successful for over 30 years in numerous mining ventures. Regent has a track record of funding and developing resource projects in developing countries involving the full suite of mineral resources, including oil and gas.

About Global Atomic

Global Atomic Corp. (https://www.globalatomiccorp.com) is a publicly listed company that provides a unique combination of high-grade uranium mine development and cash-flowing zinc concentrate production.

The Company's Uranium Division includes four deposits with the flagship project being the large, high-grade Dasa Project, discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration. With the issuance of the Dasa Mining Permit and an Environmental Compliance Certificate by the Republic of Niger, the Dasa Project is fully permitted for commercial production. The Phase 1 Feasibility Study for Dasa was filed in December 2021 and estimates yellowcake delivery to utilities to commence in 2025. Mine excavation began in Q1 2022.

Global Atomic's Base Metals Division holds a 49% interest in the Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. (BST) Joint Venture, which operates a modern zinc production plant, located in Iskenderun, Türkiye. The plant recovers zinc from Electric Arc Furnace Dust (EAFD) to produce a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate which is sold to zinc smelters around the world. The Company's joint venture partner, Befesa Zinc S.A.U. (Befesa) holds a 51% interest in and is the operator of the BST Joint Venture. Befesa is a market leader in EAFD recycling, with approximately 50% of the European EAFD market and facilities located throughout Europe, Asia and the United States of America.

