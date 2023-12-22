Goliath Resources Selected For AME Roundup 2024 Core Shack, Booth # 819; Also Attending VRIC 2024, Booth # 434 And Metals Investors Forum In Vancouver

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2023 - Goliath Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: GOT) (OTCQB: GOTRF) (FSE: B4IF) (the "Company" or "Goliath") is focused on further expanding its new high-grade gold Surebet discovery at its 100% controlled Golddigger Property that covers an area of 64,264 hectares (158,800 acres). It's located in a world class geological setting of the Eskay Rift within the prolific Golden Triangle of British Columbia and within 3 kilometers of the 'Red Line' that is host to multiple world class gold deposits.



Goliath has completed over 65,000 meters of diamond drilling to date. It has confirmed a 1.8 square kilometer area that hosts multiple highly mineralized stacked zones containing Bonanza Gold grades that remains open. It has exceptional metallurgy with gold recoveries of 92.2% inclusive of 48.8% free gold from gravity alone (no deleterious materials; no cyanide or leaching required for gold recovery).

To learn more about Goliath's exciting new discovery, we would like to cordially invite you to visit us at the AME Roundup Core Shack, Booth # 819 on Wednesday, January 24 (9:00 AM - 4:00 PM) and Thursday, January 25, 2023 (9:00 AM - 2:30 PM). The event is being held at the Exhibit Hall - Vancouver Convention Centre East Building (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver, B.C.). In case you are unable to see us at the core shack, please visit us at Booth # 1005 as Goliath will also be exhibiting all 4 days at the AME Roundup, Monday, January 22 - Thursday, January 25, 2024.

In addition, Steve Israel, PhD a partner at Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited ("Archer Cathro"), will be giving a Goliath technical presentation at the AME Roundup Thursday morning, January 25 (between 9:00 AM - 11:30 AM) in Ball Room A during the BC, Yukon and Alaska session. Archer Cathro is an independent geological consulting firm, specializing in exploration and engineering focused on the Yukon and Northern British Columbia from the grassroots level through to resource definition. For more company information visit: https://archercathro.com/about

Other Mining Conferences - Vancouver, January 2024

Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC), Goliath's Booth # 434. The event is being held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West Building (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver, B.C.) on Sunday, January 21 - Monday, January 22, 2023 (10:00 AM - 5:00 PM). The Company will also be providing a corporate presentation on Sunday, January 21 (11:00 AM).

Metals Investor Forum Vancouver, Goliath has a booth and will also be presenting. The event is being held at Fairmont Pacific Rim (1038 Canada Place, Vancouver, B.C.) on Friday, January 19 - Saturday, January 20 (9:00 AM - 4:30 PM).

About the AME Roundup Conference

Hosted by explorers for explorers, AME's annual Roundup conference is the mineral exploration industry's premier opportunity to connect, exchange ideas and inspire new exploration projects: Projects that are critical to a strong economic recovery, supplying materials for a climate-smart future, and sustaining vibrant regional communities for generations to come. For tickets and more information please visit: https://roundup.amebc.ca/

About the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference has been the epicentre of junior mining investment in Canada for 25 years and attracts over 5,000 mining investors annually. Over 300 junior mining companies will gather in Vancouver, British Columbia to showcase exploration and production of the most critical commodities the world needs to move forward in the 21st century. For tickets and more information please visit: https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference

About the Metals Investor Forum Vancouver

Join Eric Coffin of HRA Advisories, Joe Mazumdar of Exploration Insights, Gwen Preston of Resource Maven, Brien Lundin of the Gold Newsletter, Jeff Clark of Paydirt Prospector, Brian Leni of Junior Stock Review, John Kaiser of Kaiser Research Online, Chen Lin of What is Chen Buying? What is Chen Selling?, Peter Krauth of The Silver Stock Investor, Greg McCoach of The Mining Speculator, Robert Sinn (trader & portfolio manager) and Jordan Roy-Byrne, of The Daily Gold for this exclusive event at the Fairmont Pacific Rim, Vancouver, Canada.

The best way to make money in this industry is to learn about great companies before the other guys. That's what the Metals Investor Forum is all about. Unlike other resource investor conferences, the Metals Investor Forum brings you a curated list of companies followed by one or more of the newsletter editors that host it. For tickets and more information please visit: https://metalsinvestorforum.com/conferences/metals-investor-forum-january-2024/

About the Golddigger Property

The Golddigger Property is 100 % controlled covering an area of an area of 64,264 hectares (158,800 acres) and is in the world class geological setting of the Eskay Rift within the Golden Triangle of British Columbia and within 3 kilometers of the 'Red Line' that is host to multiple world class deposits. With over 65,000 meters of diamond drilling in aggregate to date at the newly discovered Surebet Zone, the Company has confirmed an area of 1.8 square kilometers of multiple highly mineralized stacked zones containing Bonanza gold grades that remains open.

The Surebet discovery has exceptional metallurgy with gold recoveries of 92.2% inclusive of 48.8% free gold from gravity alone at a 327-micrometer crush (no deleterious elements and no cyanide required to recover the gold based on metallurgical work completed to date).

It is in an excellent location close in proximity to the communities of Alice Arm and Kitsault where there is a permitted mill site on private property. It is situated on tide water with direct barge access to Prince Rupert (190 kilometers via the Observatory inlet/Portland inlet). The town of Kitsault is accessible by road (190 kilometers from Terrace, 300 kilometers from Prince Rupert) and has a barge landing, dock, and infrastructure capable of housing at least 300 people, including high-tension power. Additional infrastructure in the area includes the Dolly Varden Silver Mine Road (only 7 kilometers to the East of the Surebet discovery) with direct road access to Alice Arm barge landing (18 kilometers to the south of the Surebet discovery) and high-tension power (25 kilometers to the East of Surebet discovery).

The city of Terrace (population 16,000) provides access to railway, major highways, and airport with supplies (food, fuel, lumber, etc.), while the town of Prince Rupert (population 12,000) is located on the west coast and houses an international container seaport also with direct access to railway and an airport with supplies.

The Company has granted a total of 681,250 options for a five year period to certain consultants, management and board members priced at $0.85.

Qualified Person

Rein Turna P. Geo is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, for Goliath Resource Limited projects, and supervised the preparation of, and has reviewed and approved, the technical information in this release.

About Goliath Resources Limited

Goliath Resources Ltd. is an explorer of precious metals in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia and Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Quebec. All its projects are in world class geological settings and geopolitical safe jurisdictions amenable to mining in Canada. The new high-grade gold Surebet discovery at its 100% controlled Golddigger Property located in the prolific Golden Triangle, British Columbia is its flagship project.

