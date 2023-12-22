Camino Issues Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, December 22, 2023 - Camino Minerals Corp. (TSXV:COR)(OTC:CAMZF) (WKN:A116E1) ("Camino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that is has granted incentive stock options to various directors, officers, employees, and consultants to purchase up to 4,950,000 common shares of the Company on or before December 22, 2028, at an exercise price of $0.10 per share in accordance with its stock option plan.

"The Company has not issued any incentive stock options for two years since September 2021," said Jay Chmelauskas, CEO of Camino. "After a successful transaction and the completion of the first semester earn-in with partner Nittetsu Mining in 2023, and prior to commencing drilling campaigns at both the Los Chapitos copper property next week, and the Maria Cecilia copper property in 2024, Camino is issuing new incentive stock options to drive value and to be aligned with shareholders."

About Camino Minerals Corporation

Camino is a discovery and development stage copper exploration company. Camino is focused on advancing its high-grade Los Chapitos copper project located in Peru through to resource delineation and to add new discoveries. Camino has also permitted the Maria Cecilia copper porphyry project for a planned exploration drilling program. In addition, Camino has increased its land position at its copper and silver Plata Dorada project. Camino seeks to acquire a portfolio of advanced copper assets that have the potential to deliver copper into an electrifying copper intensive global economy. For more information, please refer to Camino's website at www.caminocorp.com.

