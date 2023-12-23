Tisdale Clean Energy Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Vancouver, December 22, 2023 - Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. (the "Company" or "Tisdale") (CSE:TCEC) (OTC:TCEFF) (FSE:T1KC), is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") and has issued 4,305,556 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.18 per Unit for gross proceeds of $775,000. Each "Unit" consists of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.30 until December 22, 2025. The proceeds from the Offering will be used for general working capital purposes.

In connection with completion of the first tranche of the Offering, the Company paid $6,300 and issued 35,000 share purchase warrants (each, a "Brokers Warrant") to an arms-length brokerage firm who assisted in introducing subscribers to the Offering. Each Brokers Warrant is exercisable at a price of $0.30 until December 22, 2025. All securities issued in connection with the first tranche of the Offering are subject to restrictions on resale until April 23, 2024 in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Company intends to complete a further tranche of the Offering and will provide additional details as soon as they become available. Completion of a further tranche of the Offering remains subject to any required regulatory approvals.

Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

The Company also announces that Brian Shin has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effectively immediately, replacing Richard Ko. The board of directors of the Company thanks Mr. Ko for his service to the Company.

For further information, contact Alex Klenman at info@tisdalecleanenergy.com or 604.970.4330.

