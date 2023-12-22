Atomic Minerals Grants Stock Options to Directors and Consultants

VANCOUVER, December 22, 2023 - Atomic Minerals Corp. ("ATOM", "Atomic Minerals" or the "Company") (TSXV:ATOM) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,700,000 share purchase options to directors, officers, and consultants, at an exercise price of $0.09 per share with a term of five years. The option grants are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About the Company

Atomic Minerals Corp. is a publicly listed exploration company on the TSX Venture Exchange, trading under the symbol ATOM, led by a highly skilled management and technical team with a proven track record in the junior mining sector. Atomic Minerals' objective is to identify exploration opportunities in regions that have been previously overlooked but are geologically similar to those with previous uranium discoveries. These underexplored areas hold immense potential and are in stable geopolitical and economic environments.

Atomic Minerals' property portfolio contains uranium projects in two locations within the continental United States, both of which have significant technical merit and are known for hosting uranium production in the past. Three of the properties are located on the Colorado Plateau, an area which has previously produced 597 million pounds of U3O8; The other three are in the prolific Athabasca region in Saskatchewan, Canada. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.atomicminerals.ca

