Mirasol Resources Announces Annual Option Grants

VANCOUVER, Dec. 22, 2023 - Mirasol Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MRZ) (OTCPK: MRZLF) (the "Company" or "Mirasol") announced today that the Board of Directors has approved the grant of 1,713,750 incentive stock options ("Options") under the Company's long-term incentive plan. The grants were made to employees, officers, directors, and consultants of the Company.
The Options entitle the holders to purchase the equivalent number of common shares of the Company at a price of $0.72 per common share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The options granted to employees will vest as follows: 25% on the date of grant, followed by an additional 25% each six months thereafter.
All grants of Options are subject to the Company's Stock Option Plan which was approved by shareholders at Mirasol's annual and special meeting of shareholders on June 7, 2023.
For further information, contact:
Tim Heenan, President or Troy Shultz, Vice President Investor Relations
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!