Lithium One Announces Adjournment of Annual General Meeting

Vancouver, December 27, 2023 - Lithium One Metals Inc. (TSXV: LONE) (FSE: H490) (OTCQB: LOMEF) (the "Company" or "LONE") announces the adjournment of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") to Friday, January 19, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time and will be held at 200 Burrard Street, Suite 1680, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 3L6.

The record date for shareholders of the Company to vote at the adjourned Meeting remains the close of business on November 14, 2023. Shareholders will have until 10:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 to submit their proxies. Shareholders who have not yet voted are encouraged to vote. Any shareholders who previously submitted proxies that were accepted by the Chair of the Meeting do not need to take any further action as those proxies remain valid for use at the Meeting on January 19, 2024.

About Lithium One

Lithium One Metals Inc. is a Canadian exploration company specializing in the acquisition and development of high-potential lithium properties in Ontario and Québec. Our team of experienced geologists and prospectors are at the forefront of the search for the next generation of lithium deposits.

