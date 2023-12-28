Goldshore Resources Provides Corporate Update and Equity Grant

Vancouver, December 28, 2023 - Goldshore Resources Inc. (TSXV: GSHR) (OTCQB: GSHRF) (FSE: 8X00) ("Goldshore" or the "Company"), is pleased to share a corporate update in regards to its ongoing activities.

Corporate Update Highlights:

The Company is completing a Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") update and expects the results of the study to be completed in January 2024.

Goldshore continues to work with its metallurgical consultants on test work for heap leaching the low-grade material from the Moss Gold deposit, using various composites of ore size and grade. The result of the heap leach testing should be completed by the end of H1 2024.

Once the new model, MRE and metallurgical testing are completed, the Company will commence Phase Two of the preliminary economic assessment ("PEA"), in scoping a project (size and scale) that deliver optimum economic results, appreciating the market's discontent for large scale Cap-Ex projects. Completion of the PEA will be done by the end of August 2024.

The Company hosted a Year in Review conference call with questions and answers from investors and can be viewed on: Media | Goldshore Resources.

Equity Grant to Management and Directors

Goldshore's Board of Directors ("Board") granted 3,569,333 incentive stock options ("Options") and 2,095,332 restricted share units ("RSU") to the directors, management, officers and consultants of the Company as part of its annual compensation plan. The Options are exercisable at $0.15 per share for a period of five (5) years and vest as follows: 1/3 on May 22, 2024, 1/3 on May 22, 2025 and 1/3 on May 22, 2026. The RSU's vest 12 months from the date of grant as follows: 1,536,665 on December 11, 2024 and 558,667 on December 22, 2024.

About Goldshore

Goldshore is an emerging junior gold development company and owns 100% of the Moss Gold Project located in Ontario. The Company is well-financed and supported by an industry-leading management group and board of directors, and is well positioned to advance the Moss Gold Project through the next stages of exploration and development.

