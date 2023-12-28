Benton Completes AGM and Provides Corporate Recap for 2023

Thunder Bay, December 28, 2023 - To the shareholders of Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or the "Company"):

As the Christmas holiday season is upon us and 2023 comes to an end, Benton Resources Inc. would like to wish everyone a happy, healthy and prosperous year ahead.

The Company is also pleased to announce that all matters put forth for approval by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on December 19, 2023, were successfully passed. The Company would also like to provide a summary of its 2023 achievements as it gets ready for an exciting year ahead in 2024.

Acquired the high-grade Great Burnt Copper-Silver-Cobalt-Gold project;

Completed 5,700m of drilling on the Great Burnt in October-November 2023 with excellent results from the first 11 drill holes with 11 remaining to report;

Recently completed $1.56M FT financing with investment from Eric Sprott, Benton's largest shareholder;

Significantly advanced the Kraken Lithium field with the discovery of the Killick Dyke system and outlined numerous other high priority targets. Received Explorer of the Year award along with Sokoman Minerals Corp. from the CIM in NL for this discovery;

Established $12M partnership with Piedmont Lithium to create Vinland Lithium Inc. and subsidiary Killick Lithium Inc.;

Vinland received a $2M financing from Piedmont priced at $1.00 per share;

Benton holds 4M shares of Vinland;

Benton received $1M payment in shares from Piedmont with another $4M expected over 54 months should Piedmont complete the option;

Recently completed option to Renegade Gold on Panama Lake gold project in the Red Lake mining district, received final payment of $300,000 in shares; and

Benton continues to monitor its 24.6M share equity interest in Clean Air Metals which is advancing the high-grade Thunder Bay North Platinum-Palladium-Copper-Nickel deposits.

In 2024, the company is committed to advancing the Great Burnt Copper Deposit ("GBCD"), along with testing the many other high priority zones of Copper, Gold, Cobalt and Silver over 15km. The Company will also release the remaining 11 drill holes from the recently completed 22 drill hole program, as they become available. Recent highlights from the first 11 holes include 8.31% Cu over 13.0m in GB-23-02, 26.87m grading 7.18% copper in GB-23-04 and 12.30m grading 7.20% copper in GB-23-07. The Company will start its second phase drilling campaign on the GBCD in February and will continue with extensive exploration throughout the year on new and historical high priority targets.

Management will also continue with the advancement of listing Vinland Lithium Inc on the TSX Venture in early 2024. Benton is well-financed and has a diversified, highly prospective property portfolio of gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements and, most recently, lithium and cesium assets. In addition, it currently holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains net smelter return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow (see www.bentonresources.ca).

